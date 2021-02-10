A new Latino Outreach consultant has been added to the team at Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) to support the Spanish speaking community throughout its service area in Skamania and Klickitat counties.
Leti Valle Moretti, who joined the WAGAP team in December, is a local daughter of immigrant farmworkers. She is an advocate for social justice and improving community well-being. Moretti also serves as board vice-chair for the Hood River Public Transportation (CAT) Board and volunteers for Radio Tierra KZAS, a Spanish-language program to connect radio listeners with resources.
“I am proud to share all that WAGAP has to offer with our underrepresented, yet essential, Latino community members. I truly enjoy connecting our community with these valuable resources, as I once needed help myself,” Moretti said of her new consulting role with WAGAP.
Moretti is working with the WAGAP team to assist in the translation of materials so that resources can be more readily available to non-native English speakers. She will begin visiting stores, churches and worksites in the area that have high concentrations of Spanish speakers to share information and help answer questions about the Community Action Agency. The goal is to make more Latino people aware of the services available and how to connect if they have a need.
Her radio experience has already been put to good use, as she has created public service announcements in Spanish and brought important issues to the attention of listeners on matters such as human trafficking prevention.
“We’ve been wanting to add this capacity to our outreach abilities for a long time,” said Leslie Naramore, WAGAP’s executive director. “Leti Valle Moretti is an outstanding choice to fill this consulting role.”
For anyone in need of help with basic human services, including food, shelter, energy assistance, or other needs, call WAGAP at 509-493-2662. There are both English and Spanish speaking staff on hand to assist, or make appropriate referrals to other local agencies. To learn more about services and programs WAGAP offers, or to volunteer or donate, visit www.wagap.org.
