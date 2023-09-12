The Kiwanis Steak Feed drew a crowd of about 650 people last Thursday at Sorosis Park in The Dalles. The annual fundraiser raised $14,000 in support of local programs including Mt. Hood Kiwanis Camp, Community Meals and the Community Backpack program, among others. To learn more, visit thedalleskiwanis.org.
Kiwanis host steak feed in The Dalles (photo gallery)
- By Neita Cecil
