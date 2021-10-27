Hood River Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents “Puffs: Or Seven Incredibly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” this weekend and next, Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
The play, written by Matt Cox and produced with permission by Concord Theatricals, and directed by longtime theater teacher Rachel Harry, follows Wayne Hopkins (Eli Happy), Megan Jones (Catie Shuster) and Oliver Rivers (Kalvin Young), three students at a certain school of magic that looks an awfully lot like Hogwarts. These three, who have been sorted into the Puff house, might be minor (or nonexistent) characters in the Harry Potter series, but here, they take center stage.
It’s a fast-moving play in the style of Commedia Del’arte. Theatergoers will appreciate the spoof on the seven “Harry Potter” books (and movies) — and root for our three heroes, who grow and learn with each passing year and stand with Potter during the Siege of Hogwarts.
Kathy Peldyak has returned as costume mistress, and Harry said many parents have stepped up to help with everything from printing advanced tickets (sold at Waucoma Bookstore) to providing healthy snacks for the cast and crew during rehearsals.
Due to COVID-19, protocols will be followed. Masks are required at the performance, which runs 90 minutes without an intermission; social distancing (two seats between parties; families may sit together) will also be required, and a limited number of tickets will be sold for each performance.
Cast
Andrea Hernandez (Ernie Mac, Tall Man, Seamus, Certain Potions Teacher, Professor Turban)
Yasmina Mayo (Ghost History Teacher, Professor Locky, Mr. Nick, Sal, Second Headmaster, Real Mister Moody, Fat Friar)
Kalvin Young (Oliver Rivers)
Norah Baker (Hannah, First Headmaster, Professor McG, Professor Sproutty, Xavia Jones, Professor Lanny, Runes Teacher, Ms. Babbl)
Eli Happy (Wayne Hopkins)
Theo Levine (J Finch, Uncle Dave, Goyle, Clumbsy Longbottom, Hermeeone #3, Viktor, Mr. Bagman, Zach Smith)
Santara Potts (Leanne, Ginny, Helga, Frenchie)
Catie Shuster (Megan Jones)
Leah DeBorde (Sally Perks, Hermeeone, Blondo Malfoy, Rowena, Rita Scooter, Bippy)
Lucy Hager (Narrator)
Fiona Larsen-Teskey (Susan Bones, Harry Colin, Hermeeone #2, Ric Griff, Myrtle)
Abigail Rankin (Cedrick, Mr. Voldy)
Kai Keeler, Zee Reitman, Lola Wall and Ani Rand (understudies)
Crew
Mason Spears (stage manager)
Julia Meyer and Tanner Brownback (assistant stage managers)
Kai Swindell (grip)
Samuel Fauth, Ashton Gilbert and Anna Agreda (lights)
Lelu Branch and Max Alexeff (sounds)
Morgan Newton, Sheana Swindell, Sophia Santee, Max Mitchell (props)
Tiffany Bertadillo and Leah DeBorde (student interns)
Directed by Rachel Harry
