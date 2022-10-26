HRVHS Anastasia 2022

Leads Vlad (Seth Milan), Anya (Lucy Hager) and Dmitry (Sam Fauth) perform “Learn to Do It” in Act I, where Anya learns royal manners. 

 Trisha Walker photo

Hood River Valley High School theater students have spent the past six months working on the fall musical “Anastasia,” which begins its three-week run this weekend, Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater.

This is a big musical production, the kind that HRVHS was well known for prior to the pandemic. And once again, students have risen to the occasion.

Sam Fauth (far left) and the ensemble sing “Rumor in St. Petersburg,” openly wondering if Grand Duchess Anastasia did, in fact, survive. 
Gleb (Dylan Henehan) interviews three “fake” Anastasias as he attempts to unravel the mystery of the missing princess.
Countess Lily (Bailey Fraiser) and the ensemble sing “Land of Yesterday” in Act II, remembering a past Russia.
Anya (Lucy Hager) wonders if she really is Anastasia; also pictured are the Tsar and Tsarina (Ben Bauman and Ivy Collins).
Vlad (Seth Milan), Anya (Lucy Hager) and Dmitry (Sam Fauth) travel to Paris in hopes of convincing the Dowager Empress that Anya is her granddaughter Anastasia.
Dowager Empress (Anna Southall) meets with Anya (Lucy Hager).
From left to right, front row: Seth Milan as Vlad; Bailey Frasier as Countess Lily; Anna Southall as Dowager Empress; Ivy Collins as the tsarina; Enrique Chavez-Avila as Alexei; Sam Fauth as Dmitry; Lucy Hager as Anya/Anastasia; Clementine White as young Anastasia; and Ben Bauman as the tsar; far right is Dylan Henehan as Gleb.