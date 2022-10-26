Hood River Valley High School theater students have spent the past six months working on the fall musical “Anastasia,” which begins its three-week run this weekend, Oct. 28-29 at 7 p.m. in the Bowe Theater.
This is a big musical production, the kind that HRVHS was well known for prior to the pandemic. And once again, students have risen to the occasion.
For those who haven’t seen the 1997 Disney movie, on which the Broadway show is based, it’s a take on the legend that Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia somehow managed to escape execution at the hands of Bolsheviks during the 1917 Russian Revolution.
But Anastasia is now called Anya — and is suffering from amnesia. Her memories slowly begin to unfurl, though she’s not sure if she’s really remembering her life as the princess, or if it’s just the influence of fellow travelers (and hustlers) Vlad and Dmitry. Along the way, Bolshevik General Gleb is also trying to unravel the mystery — and wrestles with what he will do if this woman really is Anastasia.
“The story of Anastasia surviving when her family did not is an old one, and only recently has it been proven that the young princess died with her family on that cold winter night in the forest,” said director Rachel Harry. “The story of immigrants forced to leave their beloved homeland because of politics is also a very old one.”
Harry sees similarities between this musical and “Fiddler on the Roof,” which she directed in 2017 — “weary travelers leaving their homeland in hopes for a better life somewhere else,” she said. “It is a circle that will continue, I fear.”
Even if you have seen the movie, there are plenty of elements that are new. “While the musical keeps four of the numbers from the original film, there are many more excellent numbers that are part of the Broadway production,” said musical director Dan Kenealy.
Both Harry and Kenealy noted how hard the cast and orchestra has worked on the production — with some having started the process over summer break.
“I’m incredibly proud of the entire cast and crew of the show, who have worked tirelessly to bring the story to life,” said Kenealy. “The lead singers spent their entire summers taking voice lessons and memorizing their parts, and the members of the pit orchestra have risen to the challenge of preparing and polishing the music through hours upon hours of practice.”
There are 16 musicians this year, which includes five HRVHS students. It’s been challenging, considering the parts have been “fully flushed out to be played by a complete section of strings, winds, bass and percussion rather than just keyboards, bass and drums,” Kenealy said. “As any musician who has played for a pit orchestra can tell you, playing for shows is hard! This show tells an expansive and sweeping story, and the music portrays that through rapid key and style changes.”
That hard work didn’t stop when school started again; lead cast members requested extra practices Sunday afternoons, and Harry has also been working with dancers (there’s a scene that includes the ballet Swan Lake) on Saturdays.
“The Swan Lake number has some special requirements, so I asked Nancy Clement — who danced Swan Lake with Ballet West — to help us stage the number,” said Harry. “Her invaluable insight helped the experienced dancers and the beginners alike. One of her students, Catie Shuster — my dance captain — choreographed the cygnets, and a former student who dances professionally now, Jackson Dougan, helped with the male parts … It has been a real joy to work with my former actors as well as collaborate with experienced dancers.”
Dougan will dance the part of Prince Siefried on two of the weekends, and another former student of Harry’s, Nathan Daniel, will dance the role on the remaining weekend, she added.
Kenealy said there have been many volunteers offering to play instruments, sew costumes and build sets.
“Phil Hargrave, whose son graduated a few years ago, came out of the woodwork and spent a few hours in the theater with our district technology staff to help set up a stage monitor for me, so I can see what is happening on stage as the band plays behind the projected images of the sets,” Kenealy said. “There are countless people that Rachel and I could thank, but this is just one example of the many random acts of kindness and giving that these wonderful people do to bring a show to life.”
“The show is known for their projected images in the background, which required we rent a very powerful short throw projector. The images we have rented are straight off the Broadway stage,” said Harry. “Kathy Peldyak, our costume mistress has matched many of the costumes to the Broadway show as well.
“This is not a one-man operation, and a number of former students have just shown up at unexpected times, asking that question I truly love to hear, ‘Do you need any help on the show?’” she continued. “They have stepped in and are a real asset in getting this show off the ground. I also had a couple of dads who helped my set designer, Douglas Hawksworth, with the massive set that provides both the background for the scenes but also allows us to see the projected images behind the set ... When we needed large groups to show up for important steps in the set building, they were there. I think I never get over that,” Harry said.
This is a musical Harry and Kenealy have wanted to produce for several years — both are fans — but the timing hasn’t been right.
“Last year did not feel right to mount such an intensive production,” Harry said. “We were all pretty raw from the quarantine and the stress would have been overwhelming. Kids need to have fun while they are working hard, or else why do we do it? I have to say, both Dan and I are glad we waited.”
She added that, while the musical is expensive to stage, “We felt we really wanted to bring something magical and special to the community this year.”
Harry said Kenealy is “just been the best person to collaborate with on a show. We both are perfectionists, and have pretty high standards, which makes working together a dream.”
“I’m always so honored to work with Rachel, who is an incredible woman and an inspiration in so many ways,” said Kenealy. “I want to acknowledge that I have never seen her pour as much of her heart and soul into a show as she has for Anastasia. The woman has practically lived in this building for the last few months, giving up those sacred Saturdays and Sundays to work with actors, dancers, set builders, etc. When you come to watch the show, her hard work and dedication shines through every facet.
“It has been about 6 months in the making, and it is a thrill to see it all finally coming together as we head into opening week,” he said.
