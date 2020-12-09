The Capital Funds Campaign for the Hood River Valley Adult Center has received a $25,000 matching donation from an anonymous donor, and reports that $25,000 through local donations have been received.
“The HRVAC is extremely thankful for this matching donation, and for the people who donated to allow The Center to reach this goal,” said a press release.
These recent donations of $50,000 have been added to the $75,000 that was previously raised, bringing total donations to the Capital Funds Campaign to $125,000. This is halfway towards the goal of raising $250,000 locally. Once this amount is raised, matching grants from philanthropic organizations can double this amount, and a new commercial kitchen at The Center will become a reality.
Funds raised through the Capital Funds Campaign will go towards a much needed kitchen remodel at The Center, said a press release. For the past 26 years, meals for the Meals on Wheels program have been prepared in the kitchen at The Center. Currently, more than 200 meals for the Meals on Wheels program for Hood River and North West Wasco counties are prepared each weekday in this aging kitchen.
“Even though The Center is committed to continuing the Meals on Wheels program to these seniors who regularly receive a hot meal, the current condition of The Center’s kitchen makes it unsafe for those who prepare these meals,” said a press release. “Space is tight, appliances are failing and the kitchen is outdated. Community demand for Meals on Wheels continues to increase, and has simply outgrown the kitchen at The Center. It needs to be replaced, and your tax deductible donation can help.”
Many more local senior citizens are staying home due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and rely on the Meals on Wheels program for their nutritional needs. Others drive by The Center to pick up a hot meal. The demand for meals has increased significantly over the past four years, and continues to grow through our current pandemic. An additional increase of 25 percent is anticipated as winter approaches. Meals are also needed for local seniors who are battling COVID-19 and quarantining in their homes. The demand for Meals on Wheels in Hood River and North West Wasco Counties has never been greater.
“As you make your end of year giving plans, please consider a donation to the Hood River Adult Center Capital Funds Campaign,” said a press release. “The HRVAC board of directors, staff, Capital Funds Campaign committee, and Meals on Wheels recipients thank you for your donation.”
Tax deductible donation to the Hood River Valley Adult Center can be mailed to, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031, or visit www.hrvac.org/donate to contribute online. No donation is too small or too large. Plus, through matching grants from philanthropic organizations, your donation can be doubled.
