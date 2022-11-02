HOOD RIVER — The newly formed Hood River JDM Van Club (Japanese Domestic Market) hosts “Cram the Van” food drive beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Solera Brewery, Parkdale.
The event is sponsored in part by Sushi Okalani and Solera Brewery, with all proceeds going directly to Fish Food Bank.
“We will be collecting non-perishables like canned food, pastas, condiments, food kits, and trying to fill the van,” said Justin Williams, club founder and owner of Sushi Okalani. There will also be raffle tickets given as incentives for donating items (one ticket for each six items given), as well as for sale ($5 each or three for $10), with prizes from local businesses. The drawing begins at 5 p.m., and you do not need to be present to win.
