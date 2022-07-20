Craig Danner Grateful Vineyard

Craig Danner will present live violin making demonstrations, as well as show the 26 handmade violins he built during the COVID pandemic at the Grateful Vineyard July 25-29. Concerts featuring the violins will take place July 30, also at Grateful; both the demonstrations and concerts are free.

 Contributed photo

Violin making demonstrations at Grateful Vineyard July 25-29

Physician Assistant Craig Danner hadn’t built a violin in more than 35 years, but when the pandemic forced the closure of his Hood River medical clinic in 2020, he rediscovered his passion for musical instrument making.