Snowfall shut down the Interstate 84 bridge replacement project late last week in Hood River but not before Carson and Company crews cut their first large hole in the bridge deck as they removed several 10-foot slabs of concrete and rebar. A forklift picks up each slab after mechanical punching machines have perforated the concrete and workers have used blow torches and saws to cut each length of crosshatching rebar. In doing so, workers avoid damaging the numerous vertical “Nelson bolts” that strengthen the freeway support beams; at right, a worker uses a hand-tool to clean away concrete from around the Nelson bolts. Freeway traffic continues between exits 63 and 64 but motorists should be aware of slower construction zone speeds due to the narrowing and serpentining lanes, compressed into the northern half of the bridge while the southern (east-bound) portion is taken out.
Recommended for you
- NUTRITION COORDINATOR Senior Services
- WEED CONTROL TECHNICIAN The
- BUS DRIVER The Link
- WASCO COUNTY is HIRING
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY EVENTS
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Driver
- TEMPORARY CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
- TRUCK DRIVER Bingen Washington
- OFFICE MANAGER Zion Lutheran
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds of truckers wait out the storm in Hood River
- Skier endures 'minor frostbite' following his rescue by Trout Lake locals
- Shooting nets The Dalles man six years in prison
- No trolls under this bridge: Crews start demolishing section of I-84 in Hood River
- Obituary: Henry Douglas Buckalew III
- Deaths and Services, Feb. 10, 2021 edition
- Snow closures for Feb. 12
- Obituary: Lynnda Iles
- New COVID-19 infections dropping in Wasco, Hood River Counties
- Obituary: Bryan Peters
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s pediatric program receives award
- COVID-19 restrictions loosened
- Paper shredding fundraiser Feb. 27 in WS
- CGOA honors ‘Distinguished Citizens’
- Klickitat County's Feb. 9 special election sees school district ballot proposals passing
- Google seeks expansion in The Dalles
- Herrera Beutler casts vote for Trump impeachment
- HR Library begins fund drive for bookmobile
Commented