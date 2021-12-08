Voci choir performs Dec. 10, 12
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci choir presents “Christmas Through the Ages and Around the World” on Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. at Riverside Community Church in Hood River, and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. at St Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles.
Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth (10-17) and free for kids under 10. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at gorgeorchestra.org.
Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours prior to the concert required. All audience members must be masked and will be socially distanced.
WAAAM hosts ‘Second Saturday’
Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum, 600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, hosts its Second Saturday event Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Second Saturday of each month sees the museum opening its doors to roll out and run some of its antique airplanes and cars. Visitors watch airplane operations up close and may get to ride in old cars too. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking is free. Call 541-308-1600 for more information or visit www.waaamuseum.org.
Cascade Singers shows Dec. 12, 18
The Cascade Singers continue its 2021 Christmas Concerts in The Dalles Dec. 12 and Dec. 18. Each concert is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. All donations will remain with the church we perform at on that day to support their music program.
The program contains several choral holiday favorites (“With a twist of course,” said Director Garry Estep), as well as solo, trio, quartet performances, and ending with a sing-along.
The schedule is as follows: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St.; and Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark.
Commented