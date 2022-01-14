Join The History Museum of Hood River County on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. for a virtual brewers' roundtable talk and tasting, inspired by the current museum exhibit, Cheers! From Teetotalers to Tasting Rooms, the third and final installment of which covers the history of craft brewing in Hood River County.
Brewer participants will include Matt Swihart of Double Mountain, Dan Peterson of Ferment, Bryan Keilty of Gorges Beer in Cascade Locks, and Jordan Hunt of Mountain View Brewing in Mt Hood-Parkdale. Purchase selected beers ahead for the virtual tasting (list below).
Ferment’s selections:
- Barleywine: a series beer aged for more than a year in French oak wine barrels; hand labeled and wax dipped ($13/bottle)
- Bière de Garde: a French farmhouse beer, bottle fermented with our wild caught yeast strain from Mount Hood; ($5/bottle)
Ferment Brewing Company, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River
Gorges Beer Co.’s selections:
- Day Hike Pale Ale, with notes of citrus and pine, and bitter undertones ($5/16oz can)
- Stout of the Gods, part of their annual experimental stout release series, aged 3 months in 503 Distilling Rye Whiskey barrels, ($9/16oz can)
Gorges Beer Company, 390 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks
Details and Zoom link on the museum website, www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.Suggested donation via the website is $10 per person.
Questions? Email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or call 541-386-6772.
Commented