1921 — 100 years ago
With the receipt of a telegram definitely awarding the contract for lease of a new post office building to C.A. Cass, the problem of where the post office will be located is now finally solved for at least a few years. When this site, on the northwest corner of Fourth and Cascade was first mooted, considerable opposition was voiced and letters and telegrams of protest were forwarded to the postal authorities and to congressmen from this district, with the result that a rehearing was given to the problem. Recently a number of bids were submitted for a new site, with the result that the contract has again been awarded to Mr. Cass, who will go ahead and erect the building as soon as the weather is propitious. — Hood River News
The entire sum of the European Relief fund subscribed in The Dalles and Wasco County will be spent in the county in the purchase of wheat, according to E.F. VanSchoick, who is aiding in “putting over” the drive. The wheat purchased will be milled into flour at local mills and the finished products turned in as Wasco county’s contribution to the great cause, he explained. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
The next draft, between Feb. 17 and March 8, will take 12 young men from this county for a period of Army training to cover 12 months. The new call was announced at Salem on Jan. 23, and involves a total quota of 980 from Oregon. The largest single quota will come from Multnomah County Board No. 1, which will provide 35 men, while the smallest quota will be provided by Jefferson County, with two draftees. — Hood River News
Rumors to the effect that the local Forest Products Treating company is in possession of a large national defense contract, involving the construction of bulk tanks for submarine tanks, have been heard in this community for the last week or more. It is alleged that the contract is extensive in scope. However, when approached several days ago, A. C. Pestel, Dalles manager of the tie plant, would not confirm the rumors. Head office of the treating company in Portland also have refused to comment. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Snow depth and water content of that snow, at the three area water forecast testing stations, varied from practically nothing at Greenpoint to a solid pack at Cloud Cap, report the Crag Rat groups who make the annual survey there. Out of their first look of the 1961 period, the teams found these measurements: Jan. 21 at Red Hill: 23.4 inch average snow depth with 8.6 inches of water content; Jan 26 at Greenpoint: No measurable snow or water on the course; Jan. 29 at Tilly Jane: 40.1 inches of snow and 16.9 inches of water content. Crag Rats making the surveys on successive weekends were Don March, Rob Hukari, Lefty Leavens, Les Hukari, Mace Baldwin, Aato Annala, W.T. Edmundsen, John Arnes, Tony Krivak and Wilson Applegren. — Hood River News
Because of heavy demands for aid, including three families involved in three fires, the Salvation Army urgently needs various articles of clothing, shoes, dishes, cooking utensils, usable furniture and other salvage items. Major C. Ford of the local Salvation Army post reported Thursday that December relief involved 143 familes and that clothing, furniture, shoes and food distributed in The Dalles area during December and January was valued at more than $4,000. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Both Mt. Hood Meadows and Cooper Spur ski areas may open this weekend after snows this week ended a warm spell that had shut down the slopes since Christmas. With a 19-inch snow base Tuesday evening and more predicted through this weekend, Mt. Hood Meadows Marketing Assistant Kathleen Savage said, “We need another foot of snow pack for safety, but we will open after this weekend or the end of next week if the trend continues.” Cooper Spur ski area owner Alex Newman said, “The slopes at Cooper Spur are groomed quite well. Since there aren’t many rocks or stumps, we can ski on a foot of snow and we hope to open as soon as possible, which may be this weekend.” — Hood River News
An ordinance barring gasoline deliveries from tanker units of more than 2,500 gallons was repealed by The Dalles City Council Monday night and the fuel deliveries will be covered under new language in the city fire code. Several alternatives had been considered by the council after Al Troutman of Maupin had requested a change in the ordinance that would allow him to open the Union station at the Boat Basin interchange. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
White Salmon will be annexed to the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District, according to the unofficial voter turnout count from the Jan. 26 special election. Checking out books on election day are Tyrell Howard, 3, and his sister, Karynn, 4. Approval of the annexation means city taxpayers next year will pay a property tax assessment to the city, which had been paying a fee for library district services. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The rubber will meet the road at Monday’s meeting of the Hood River County Commission. Lynn Guenther and Robert Willoughby, city managers for Hood River and Cascade Locks, will request that the county contribute money to the maintenance of city streets. They are suggesting that capital be taken from the $500,000 of additional federal funding authorized in late 2000 for public road projects. Guenther and Willoughby said the loss of the shared federal timber revenues has put the brakes on road maintenance programs in both cities over the last four years. — Hood River News
A federal jury awarded $8 million Friday to a Mosier woman who was shot in the shoulder by a state trooper during a drunken driving stop. The U.S. District Court jury in Eugene deliberated for just six hours before issuing its verdict. — The Dalles Chronicle
With park space in short supply, the White Salmon City Council is proposing to develop a small piece of land adjacent to Jewett Creek. On Jan. 17, the city’s Park and Recreation Committee released a draft plan for a proposed “Mamie Faddis Memorial Park.” The proposed park would be created from a 5.75-acre parcel owned by the city at the northeastern end of town. The park would be named in honor of the late Mamie Gaddies, a longtime member of the city council and a leader in the community. Mayor Roger Holen said the city needs more parks be- cause it is below the national average on park space. — White Salmon Enterprise
