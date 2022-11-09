Happy 100th birthday, Fay Ziegele

Fay Ziegele turned 100 on Nov. 2. 

 Chelsea Marr photo

Credits ‘hard work and good genes'

HOOD RIVER — Fay Ziegele, longtime resident of Hood River, was full of conversation as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Happy 100th birthday, Fay Ziegele

Fay in her International Pathfinder uniform. She founded the Mid-Columbia Pathfinder group and went on camping trips with them into her 90s. 
Happy 100th birthday, Fay Ziegele

Fay founded the Mid-Columbia Pathfinder group and was a longtime leader.