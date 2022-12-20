Solstice Walk at Rhinegarten Park

Bethel UCC, White Salmon, hosts the annual Solstice Walk at Rhinegarten Park from 5-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Okay, yes, Dec. 21 is the shortest day — and longest night — of the year, thanks to the fact that we here in the northern hemisphere are as far away from the sun as we can get. It also marks the first day of winter.

But it also means that longer days (even if they seem longer by mere seconds) are on the way.