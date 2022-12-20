Okay, yes, Dec. 21 is the shortest day — and longest night — of the year, thanks to the fact that we here in the northern hemisphere are as far away from the sun as we can get. It also marks the first day of winter.
But it also means that longer days (even if they seem longer by mere seconds) are on the way.
Whether you’re looking to usher in winter with quiet contemplation, want to celebrate with neighbors, or are looking for something kid-friendly, there are several free, Solstice-related events happening today, Wednesday, Dec. 21:
The annual Solstice Walk in White Salmon happens in Rhinegarten Park from 5-7:30 p.m. This is a quiet, candle-lit walk through the park with luminaries to light the way. Participants are asked to bring a lantern or candle, though some candles will be available. Hot cider and singing in the picnic shelter will follow. The event is sponsored by Bethel UCC.
In Hood River, Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, is hosting a Solstice Festival from 4-7:30 p.m. The festivities will begin with songs and a candle lighting around an outside fire, and then move inside for soup and treats, bluegrass music and dancing. There will also be kids’ activities.
The Hood River County Library District will have holiday parties at both the Parkdale and Cascade Locks branches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (and at the Hood River branch on Dec. 22 from 3-5 p.m.). Crafts, treats and games will be available.
At the Hood River library branch, teens are invited to play Winter Solstice mini golf. Prizes will be awarded, and snacks provided. Registration by a parent or guardian is required at waiverfile.com/b/Hood RiverCountyLibraryDistrict.
At The Dalles Library, teens can make marbled ornaments beginning at 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Makerspace. At 6 p.m., the craft will be available for families. Keep in mind this is a very messy craft and you’ll need to wear grubby clothes, though aprons will be provided. Parents help is required.
Commented