Residents and visitors are invited to explore the Columbia River Gorge through the eyes of artists in the setting that inspires them as area artists participate in the annual Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In its 15th year, and following the closing of the 2020 event due to the pandemic, the tour will feature 40 artists — including ten new to the tour — showcasing a range of work in glass, painting, ceramics, jewelry, quilting, metal, hand-weaving, sculpture, photography and more.
“Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour has become a much-loved (and missed) tradition,” said a press release. “The 2021 tour is planned for the autumn harvest season to promote optimal safety; and so tour goers can enjoy all the region has to offer during the fall.”
This is a free and self-guided tour of individual studios and workspaces throughout the Mid-Columbia Gorge. Artists’ studios from Hood River east to The Dalles and White Salmon, and south to Parkdale are featured.
This year, the tour is increasing its reach by offering a free Gorge Artists tour guide on the Otocast art tour guide app. With the Otocast app, tour goers can learn more about each artist and find directions to studios open for the tour weekend.
Follow the tour on social media @gorgeartists. Find out more about the tour, and the Otocast app, at gorgeartists.org.
“Artists who live in the Gorge aren’t required to venture very far to find inspiration for their work — our ‘backyard,’ from mountains to rivers, tall forests to golden hills — provides plenty,” said Kristi Heck, artist and tour board member.
About Gorge Artists
Gorge Artists is a nonprofit 501c3. Its mission is to advance and encourage artists in the Columbia River Gorge by building community among artists and the public, promoting art and business education, and providing opportunities for the public to experience and enjoy art.
