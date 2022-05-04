Glenwood had a full and busy week, starting with the middle school track meet at Eldred Field on Tuesday, April 21. I don’t have the results for our Eagles middle school athletes, but I think they all did really well, despite the rain and wind. Our kids are tough. The high school Eagles hosted the Mt. Adams Invitational Thursday, with better weather conditions and, again, our kids did great out there on the field. I won’t share all the results this time, but several athletes achieved personal or season records, which I’m pleased to list.
Landon Sanchey placed third with SR in the 300m hurdles. Landon placed 11th with a PR in the shot put, followed by Christian Tomeo and Grant Lehrmann who both also set PRs. On the girls’ side, Allison McFall placed third with PR in the 100m and Jayla Avila set a PR in that same event. Jayla also set a PR with her third place finish in the 100m hurdles. In the shot put, Tiana Jackson and Grace Griffin both set PRs with fourth and 11th place finishes. The great finish of the day was Rylene Beeks winning first place in the discus. Congratulations, Rylene and all the other personal and season record setters for the day.
Both high school and middle school teams had meets on Friday. The middle school traveled to Moro while the high school competed in the Bruin Invite in White Salmon. In a crowded field of some pretty big schools, the Eagles fared well again. Shae Jackson set a PR in the 400m and Tomei Tomeo set PRs in both the 800m and 1600m. Devin Gimlin set a PR in the javelin while Tomei set a PR in the long jump. On the girls’ side, Rylene Beeks set a SR in the discus and Allison McFall also set a SR in the javelin.Once again, congratulations. All these PRs and SRs that show up week after week indicate athletes with a lot of determination and heart and we’re proud of all of you.
On Saturday, April 23, the sun was shining bright as the Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt finally took place at the county park. There were many cute little kids out there, with the youngest visitor only 3 months old. They filled their baskets with lots of eggs, including eggs worth money and Bunny Bucks. Well, I’d say little JP didn’t really fill a basket this year, he just watched. But wait until next year. He’ll be right out there in the thick of it. The Easter Bunny showed up to help the little kids find eggs and posed for photos with them. Glenwood is really fortunate that we have the best Easter Bunny ever for our Easter egg hunts. I know one little 3-year old who preferred to just follow the bunny around everywhere, but she still ended up with a lot of eggs in her basket.
The Women’s Club greatly appreciates Claude at Glenwood General Store for providing the Bunny Bucks — $2 gift certificates for the kids to spend at the store. And The Women’s Club greatly appreciates all the businesses who donated eggs this year. In addition to Claude at the General Store, many thanks go to Rosauers, Harvest Market, and Safeway for their willingness to always support our community Easter Egg hunt. And finally, a huge thank you to Women’s Club member Becky Branson, who boiled and colored all the eggs. The egg hunt was a great success this year after not having it in 2020 and 2021. We heard there was a huge influx of little shoppers in the General Store with their Bunny Bucks right after the hunt. What a great day for our community.
The following news is from Jennifer Hallenbeck: The next Kids Jam at the church will be May 13 from 6-8 p.m. We are looking forward to another great night of fun with your kids ages kindergarten through fifth grade. In other Pioneer Memorial Community Church news, the Ladies Brunch is returning this year on May 7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. All ladies are invited to attend this free brunch at the church, prepared by the men of the church. We look forward to seeing you there.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
