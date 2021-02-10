Once again, our community is feeling the loss of a good friend. We are sorry to hear of the passing of former Glenwood resident Daniel Holly. Daniel was the son of Charlie and Mary Holly and grew up in this community, graduating from Glenwood High School and, later, working for St. Regis and Champion. He married another local girl, Sylvia Anrig, and they made their home here, raising their children, Mike and Tandy. After Daniel and Sylvia retired, they moved to Goldendale, but visited Glenwood often. In later years, they spent winters in Arizona. We will miss seeing Daniel’s friendly face at big Glenwood gatherings. Our deepest condolences go to Sylvia and their children and grandchildren, and to his brother Fred and all the Holly nieces and nephews.
Congratulations to Dannet Wheelhouse on her retirement. Dannet worked for more than 28 years as a special education paraeducator in the Trout Lake School District, making that commute over the hill no matter what the weather or road conditions. Dannet left her positive mark on Trout Lake School and will be greatly missed by all who worked with her or knew her as an educator. Enjoy your retirement and all those little grandchildren, Dannet.
And speaking of school, we are very happy to receive the news that Emma Odom, a Glenwood High School senior, has been accepted to the college of her choice, Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Emma plans to study early childhood education at CWU. We wish you all the best at Central, Emma. Congratulations.
Here we are in February, but it’s not too late to mention that January was School Board Recognition Month. The board recently selected officers for the coming year. Travis Miller will continue as board president and Jake Eldred will continue serving as vice-president. Rounding out the five-member board are Mary Pierce, Ryan Sanchey, and Kara Griffin. It’s not always an easy job, but as a board, we are pleased to be here to serve the Glenwood School and the community.
Anyone wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or see if you are eligible can contact Skyline Health in White Salmon at 509-493-1051. That is the direct line to the vaccination program. Thanks, Kim Holly, for that information. You may also contact Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale at 509-773-4022 or Northshore Medical Clinic in Bingen at 509-493-2133.
Send your Glenwood news to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
