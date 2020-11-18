Bo Arnold contributed the following exciting news:
“On behalf of the Mt. Adams Community 4-H Club, it is our pleasure to announce that Mike Woodward has been honored to receive the 2020 Youth Development Salute to Excellence Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Mike has served the community 4-H club for the past 16 years. Currently, Mike is beef leader. “We are so very lucky to have such a deserving individual as part of, not only our 4-H club, but our community as well. Congratulations to Mike on this recognition of his time and efforts for Washington State 4-H and our local youth.”
Mike was presented his award during a broadcast ceremony this past Saturday, Nov. 7. “This is the second year in a row that one our own has been honored with this award. Kay Carr was chosen to receive the award last year. Congratulations, Mike. Your community is very thankful for your years of service to our local youth,” Bo writes.
The family of Jim and Jeannette Clemmer will hold an estate sale at the Clemmer residence, 39 Hansen Road, on Nov. 19-21. Sale times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Items range from furniture to tools and other equipment, to collectibles and so much more.
Glenwood school students in grades 6-12 were back in their classrooms on Nov. 12, after a brief return to online learning. It’s good to have everyone back again. I must say, our Glenwood kids are amazingly resilient through all the ups and downs of the pandemic.
Cattle are still being moved here and there on our community roads as ranchers begin to prepare for winter feeding. Please give the short drives plenty of space and be alert for errant cows or calves, dogs, and riders on horses. Thanks for your patience.
Send your Glenwood news to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
