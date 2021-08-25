I mentioned awhile back that rodeo is a big deal here in Glenwood. The Klickitat County Fair is also a very big deal, and many adults from our community volunteer as officers or in other positions, and as 4-H leaders, helping make the fair a great success each year. We are excited that, after having no fair last year, it was a go this year. Debbie Woodward currently serves as first vice president and Margaret Throop serves as both fair secretary and superintendent of the still life department.
The fair, which ran from Aug. 19-22, gave all the kids who have worked so hard on their 4-H projects a chance to show them in person. In our community, Kelly and Travis Miller coordinated donations for the Market Stock sale for our Mt. Adams Community 4-H kids. All your support was greatly appreciated. Look for some results for local kids in the next Glenwood News.
On Aug. 5, 10 young people participated in the Klickitat County Fair Style Review on the back patio of the Glenwood School. Nine of the participants are members of the Mt. Adams Community 4-H Club. Those club members are Jayla and Anthony Avila, JayCee McLean, Riley Eichner, Riley and Bailey Rickman, Brooke Thompson, and Hudson and Norah Kabriel. All the kids earned blue ribbons for their construction projects and modeling. Top awards are as follows: Brooke Thompson, Top of Show; Judge’s Choice, Jaycee McLean; Fashion Re-view (modeling) Champion, Jayla Avila; Judging Contest, JayCee McLean, Intermediate winner, and Brooke Thompson, Junior winner.
These talented young sewing club kids worked hard on their projects this year. Due to changes in the 2021 County Fair, their handiwork was not displayed there. However, all the junior and intermediate participants are eligible to send their projects to the Western Washington State Fair in Puyallup, where they will be judged next month. Congratulations are in order for all these kids. Kay Carr organized the style review and also provided crafts for the kids to work on during the event. A huge thanks goes to sewing leaders Terry Arnold and Kay Carr for all they have done for the kids this year and always.
Here’s another reminder that the Glenwood Women’s Club, with support from Glenwood Grange No. 94, will have a large rummage sale at the Glenwood Grange Hall on Aug. 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Proceeds from this sale will fund the various community service projects the club supports throughout the year, including supplying foster and homeless children with backpacks full of much needed items, helping fund the Halloween Trunk or Treat, the community Thanksgiving dinner, Easter egg hunt, scholarships for high school seniors, the Good Joe and Jill character awards each year, and other causes that arise. Larger items in the sale will have prices but, for most other items, the club is requesting donations. Your support will be greatly appreciated.
I recently read a quote that says, “August is like the Sunday of summer.” It’s quickly speeding by and soon autumn will be upon us, with all that brings. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 25, but Klickwood, the Glenwood and Klickitat high school volleyball team, began practice on Aug. 16. Their first game will be Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Bickleton. The middle school girls’ volleyball team members will get a little bit more time to enjoy August, as their practices don’t begin until Sept. 7. For the rest of us, let’s also enjoy these last beautiful days of August while we can.
