There’s so much good news to share this week, I don’t know quite where to start. The 2022 Klickitat County Cattleman’s Banquet, held on Saturday, March 26, was a big night for several members of our community. Association President Travis Miller put in countless hours with his committees to make this year’s banquet at the American Legion Hall in Goldendale a great success. Travis acknowledged that his wife, Kelly, played a very important role in helping with the planning and organizing.
One of our very special Glenwood kids, Bella Bensel, was awarded the Bernice Thiele Memorial Hog in a presentation by Bernice’s daughter, Toni Thiele Troh of Glenwood. Each year the Thiele family of Dale and his children, Toni, Mike, and Kristin Thiele Chambers, choose a deserving 4-H or FFA member from Klickitat County for this award.
Bella, daughter of Jason and Sarah and a sophomore at Glenwood High School, will be awarded a 4-H hog to show at this year’s Klickitat County Fair, as well as a spot at the top of the market sale list. Toni noted that Bella’s hard work, diligence, and friendliness were some of the admirable qualities that were taken into consideration when choosing this year’s winner. Bella not only works hard in the show ring, but in the classroom and her community as well and is a very well-rounded young lady.
Toni says of her mom, “Bernice was no stranger to the local county fair, competing in the county branding and team roping. The Thiele family has shown 4-H and FFA market hogs, as well as lambs and steers, for three generations over 65 years at the Klickitat County Fair, beginning with Dale. Bernice was always in the show ring stands, supporting her kids and grandkids, witnessing them earning grand champion, champion, and reserve champion showman, steer and hog of merit, and many purple and blue ribbons. Congratulations, Bella, and best of luck at this year’s Klickitat County Fair.”
Bella’s brother Gavin was also honored during the program for receiving the Grand Champion Swine award at last year’s county fair. Congratulations, Gavin.
The big announcement of the night was the announcement of the 2022 Klickitat County Cattleman of the Year, and a young Glenwood family shares part of that honor. John Stephens and his wife, Julie, of Lyle, and their son John and his wife Aubrey, of Glenwood were introduced as this year’s recipients of the honor. Even tiny 2-month old John Pacen Stephens, Glenwood’s newest little cowboy, was on stage to receive the honor with his parents and grandparents. Travis Miller presented the Stephens family with a beautiful, engraved silver tray and John Sr. and John Jr. both gave very moving speeches. Congratulations, Stephens family, on a very well-deserved honor.
•••
In college news, Andrew McFall, son of Sara and Adam, once again made the President’s List at Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Andrew has achieved this academic distinction every quarter since he began his studies there in 2020. Andy, you really do make us all very proud of you here in your home town. Congratulations.
•••
While there is much to celebrate here in Glenwood, we are saddened to share the news of the passing of our Glenwood treasure, Eva Huffsmith Feller. Eva turned 103 last December and was able to continue to live in her own home, cared for by loving family. A graveside service was held on April 2 at the Mt. Adams Cemetery. The Feller family invited all who knew Eva to attend to pay their respects and share memories of her.
Having lived 103 years, a lot of memories were made in her long life. Many homes in our community and beyond have beautiful paintings by Eva on their walls. Her artistic talent was evident from a very young age. She also kept a beautiful yard as long as she was able, then family members took over for her. She traveled with her husband, Roy, was involved in bowling leagues, card parties, dances, and so much more.
Our deepest condolences go out to Ron and Debbie, Alan and Diane, Susie, and all of Eva’s grandchildren.
•••
Jennifer Hallenbeck shared the following news: The next Kids Jam for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade will be April 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the church. We will also have Kids Jam on the following dates: April 22, May 13, and May 27.
•••
Easter is coming and we hope you will join us at Glenwood Community Church. There will be a Good Friday Service at the church on April 15 at 7 p.m. Then, on Easter Sunday, April 17, there will be an early morning Sunrise Service at the Jorgensens’ on Kreps Lane at 6:30 a.m. Later that morning there will be an Easter Potluck Brunch at the church at 9:30 a.m. followed by an Easter Celebration Service at 11 a.m.
All are welcome. We look forward to celebrating Easter with you.
•••
And here’s a reminder to mark your calendars for the Glenwood Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt Saturday April 16. The hunt will take place at the county park in the Pine Vista neighborhood and will begin at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be there to pose for pictures with the kids and hand out candy. There will be lots of eggs to find and 12 of them will be worth some money.
Let’s hope for beautiful weather, but we’ll take the day any way we can get it.
•••
This year’s Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo is shaping up nicely. Members held their first meeting of the year on Sunday, March 6 and will gather again in a few weeks to work on cleaning winter debris from the grounds and repairing equipment.
There’s some great news, too: The Glenwood Homemakers will be back serving the cowboy breakfast at the school on Sunday, June 19. Also a first, the beer garden will be open on Friday evening as well as on Saturday and Sunday of the rodeo. The SunSation Rodeo Flag Team from Yakima will perform both Saturday and Sunday and clown and barrel man Kyle Bode will also be out in the arena both days.
Stay tuned as more information as times and details for events are finalized. I hope you’re all starting to feel the excitement as the weekend of Glenwood’s big show gets closer. The Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo will be a great place to come celebrate Father’s Day weekend.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented