We are very sorry to hear of the recent passing of Charlene Lemley. Charlene lived in Glenwood for many years before health issues required a move to Goldendale. She and her late husband Ray raised their children, Raylene, Donna, Ray Jr., and Sandy (Sam), here and were very involved in community activities, including the Glenwood Rodeo, County Fair and 4-H, school, and so much more. Charlene was a sweet, caring person, loved by so many. Although she reached a point in life where her memory failed her and she couldn’t remember all of us, we all cared about her and will remember her always for her friendly smile and wholehearted enjoyment of life, family, and friends. Our deepest condolences go to all her children and their families.
Have you all noticed how colorful and Christmas-y things look at the Glenwood General Store? The community Christmas tree is beautifully decorated and lit up as it stands by the old gas station, watching over the nativity scene there. One little third grader checked every time she went to the store to see if the Baby Jesus was in the manger cradle yet. The lights and décor on the store are so bright and beautiful, they seem to light up the whole of downtown Glenwood. I’ve also really been enjoying the lights and decorations on various homes around the community.
This snowy and icy weather is certainly wreaking havoc on work commutes and basketball schedules. I don’t want to jinx things by bragging, but, so far, Glenwood has only had to take one snow day.
Our high school basketball Klickwood girls traveled to Condon for a tournament on Dec. 9. The flu and cold going around is really taking a toll. So many were sick among the Klickitat student body. Their school was closed so none of their girls could join the Glenwood girls in Helix.
And it was the same for the boys’ team. Klickitat boys couldn’t play and Glenwood was down to three boys, so they were unable to participate in the tournament.
Despite only having the six Glenwood players, the girls chalked up their first win of the season with a 50-24 win over Griswold/Helix. Alise Gimlin scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Emma Patterson led the scoring with 18 points. Others scoring were Jayla Avila — 7, Peyton Henderson — 6, and Tiana Jackson — 2. Ally McFall grabbed 6 rebounds. What a great game for our Klickwood girls.
Their scheduled game on Saturday with Condon was canceled, so I’d say those girls came home total winners. Thanks, Billie Patterson, for your great coaching and support of our girls.
Our high school girls’ and boys’ Klickwood basketball teams traveled to Helix, Ore., on Dec. 16-17 for the Helix Tournament. On Friday they played Helix and both Klickwood teams won their games. I don’t have statistics for the boys’ games, but on Friday against Helix, Emma Patterson again led the scoring with 19 points, followed by Jayla Avila — 11, Alise Gimlin — 10, and Lena Thiemann — 2.
On Saturday, the Klickwood girls played Athena. This time Alise led the scoring with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Jayla followed with 12, Emma — 10, Lena — 8, Tiana Jackson — 6, Paityn — 2. Klickwood girls also won that game with a score of 62-46. Wow, Klickwood. Way to go. These girls were tournament champions and brought home the trophy, which will be shared between the Glenwood and Klickitat high schools.
The Klickwood boys had a really tough second game against the Umatilla JV and came up a bit short, but they played well and did come home with that win against Helix that first night. On the bus ride home after the tournament, Coach Patterson led the kids in the Eldred Cheer. I’d bet the late Coach Tom Eldred was smiling down on these kids as they played with such heart and determination. Proud of all our Klickwood teams and Coach Patterson and Coach Curtis.
In middle school basketball news, the Glenwood Eagles teams traveled to Bickleton on Monday, Dec. 12. Both our girls’ and boys’ teams came home victorious. On Thursday the 15th, they played Centerville here in their home gym in their final game of the season. Despite just having five players for the entire game, the Glenwood girls’ team defeated Centerville in a fast and exciting game. On the boys’ side, things were a bit tougher, because they were up against a team with a larger team, both in numbers and size of the players.
Our Eagles boys played their hearts out and, despite the loss, they gave it their all and the game was close. Way to go, boys. A big thanks goes to KyAnn Kessinger for all the hours she put in with practices and games, allowing our middle school kids to have the basketball season that almost didn’t happen.
Besides the basketball games, a lot of activities and events filled that last week of school before Christmas break. The elementary students and some of the middle and high school students presented a wonderful Christmas program on Wednesday the 14th, which was followed by a reception in the multipurpose room where the Glenwood Homemakers served cookies and cocoa and the children got to visit with Santa and pose for photos.
On Thursday the 15th, all students participating in winter sports were celebrated at a fun and lively pep assembly. Those honored were the high school, middle school, and peewee basketball players, club volleyball players, vintage snowmobile racer, and the cheer squad. What a great showing of school spirit and Eagles pride.
On Friday, Dec. 16, staff, students, and families gathered for the traditional school Christmas dinner. It was delicious, as usual. The kindergarten through 5th grade classes, accompanied by Mr. Demchuk, sang some lively Christmas songs, perfect attendance and Citizen of the Month awards were given, and the Glenwood High School homecoming court was announced. At the end of that fun, busy week, students were dismissed to start their much-needed Christmas break.
The roads are slick and the weather isn’t great, so stay safe out there, everyone.
