Things have calmed down considerably since our big snowstorm and power outage. In fact, things are almost too quiet. I’m sure there are some folks having lots of fun on their snow machines, and high school basketball is charging through the season. Or, I should say “was” charging through. Heavy snow, power outages, and COVID outbreaks at other schools has caused cancellation of a few games. Let’s hope Klickwood’s season gets back on track soon. Good luck, Klickwood.
•••
Regarding school sports, a letter recently went out to parents of athletes competing in the Big Sky Conference, the league in which Klickwood participates. I will just share the final paragraph of the letter from the schools of the Big Sky Conference: “We request that wherever you stand on the masking requirements that you will support our student athletes by wearing a mask while attending Big Sky activities. Our student athletes deserve every opportunity to participate; let’s work together to give our students every chance to have a great season!”
•••
The little peewee basketball players continue to practice diligently and hope to be able to play in front of their fans at the Klickwood games here in Glenwood on the 25th and 28th. If you want something really fun and cute to enjoy, come out and support these little kids.
•••
The children of Ray and Charlene Lemley invite all Ray’s friends to join them in a memorial service for Ray on Saturday, March 5 at p.m. at the Glenwood School. A dinner will follow the celebration of Ray’s life.
•••
Registration for Little League is now open. Mt. Adams Little League is hoping to start another league for ages of 12-14 if they can get a team or two together! Are there any Glenwood boys and girls ages 12-14 interested in playing a in junior league this spring? If so, contact Lacey Collins. Her contact information is on the Facebook group Mt. Adams Little League.
•••
I hope those who had the Monday, Jan. 17 holiday off gave some thought to the man, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He inspired so many of us and helped bring about great changes. One of my favorite Dr. King quotes is so apt to the times we’re in. In a 1963 speech, he said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
That’s so important for all of us to embrace. At the suggestion of a recent Glenwood School Counseling post, I’ve been asking some of the kids, when they get home from school, “Did you do something kind today?” If they all begin looking for opportunities for random acts of kindness, they can be the light that drives out the darkness. So can we all.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
