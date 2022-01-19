THE DALLES — The Dalles Public Library will be presenting a free screening of “Hood River” on Monday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
“Hood River” follows the 2018 Hood River Valley High School boys’ soccer team as they pursue the state championship and build relationships across cultural divides.
“‘Hood River’ is a documentary that captures the dichotomy of class and racial divides within the community through the story of a soccer team,” said Programming and Outreach Coordinator Aprile Keith.
“It’s a heartwarming story of how a team comes together with empathy and compassion to become better teammates and a better team.”
Jaime Rivera, coach of the Hood River Valley High School boys’ soccer team and featured in the documentary, will introduce the film and have a short “Q&A” afterwards.
Refreshments will also be provided for attendees.
This completely free screening is for teens and adults. For more information, visit www.wascocountylibrary.com or call 541-296-2815.
