At 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer and multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr., direct from Seville, will present Night Flowers, an evening of Flamenco at the Rockford Grange Hall in Hood River.
Fuentes and Amador Jr. have forged a unique artistic partnership, performing throughout Washington, Oregon, and California since 2019. According to a press release, Amador Jr. comes from the legendary Amador family, famous for fusing Flamenco with blues, jazz, and salsa. Amador Jr. is a powerful singer as well as a sublime guitarist. He also plays piano, bass, and percussion. Night Flowers offers audiences a unique presentation of authentic Spanish Flamenco music blended with innovative dance. This event is part of an extensive West Coast tour.
