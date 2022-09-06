BINGEN — The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Huckleberry Festival in Daubenspeck Park beginning Friday, Sept. 9 with Opening Ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for entry.
“Come celebrate everything huckleberry all weekend long up to 5 p.m. Sunday with a diverse array of vendors to select from,”said a chamber press release. “Fresh local huckleberry pies are the highlight of our event: By the slice, buy the pie or ala mode. Our famous grilled bratwurst and a cold beer are a great lunch or dinner option.”
Friday night offers Center Street Band at 6 p.m. and Super Escandalo at 8 p.m. Saturday morning, start the day with a Firecrew Pancake Breakfast at the White Salmon Fire Station, 120 N.E. Church St., served from 6–10 am. The Huck Fest Parade begins at 11 a.m., led by Grand Marshall Betty Barnes, through downtown Bingen on Steuben Avenue from Maple, ending at Daubenspeck Park; live music begins at the park at 1 p.m.
There will be kid’s activities beginning at noon Saturday with the coin hunt on the corner of Humboldt and Willow. This will be followed by other easy fun near the kids play zone. Richie the Reptile Man will do an interactive show on the main stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday evening entertainment on the main stage serves up Funkinelia at 4:45 p.m., The Rascos at 6 p.m. and Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, at 8 p.m.
