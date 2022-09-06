BINGEN — The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Huckleberry Festival in Daubenspeck Park beginning Friday, Sept. 9 with Opening Ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for entry.

“Come celebrate everything huckleberry all weekend long up to 5 p.m. Sunday with a diverse array of vendors to select from,”said a chamber press release. “Fresh local huckleberry pies are the highlight of our event: By the slice, buy the pie or ala mode. Our famous grilled bratwurst and a cold beer are a great lunch or dinner option.”