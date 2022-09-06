It’s time for the area’s tastiest summer celebration, Gorge Hops & Hogs Fest, presented by Sedition Brewing Company and the Granada Theatre.
“Grab a beer, lick your fingers and enjoy toe-tapping tunes at Lewis & Clark Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 10,” said a press release.
The festival features a BBQ competition, regional craft beer and cider in the Hops Tent and live music performances by national recording artists Eric Paslay, Jon Langston and more.
There will also be People’s Choice BBQ tasting, food vendors, sponsor exhibits, backyard games, a kids’ zone and more at this family-friendly event. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of summer.
• 7 a.m. — Cooks meeting, with meat handed out
• 7:30 a.m. — BBQ competition kicks off
• Noon — Craft Beer Tent opens; Kids’ Zone opens
• 12:30-2 p.m. — People’s Choice judging
• 2 p.m. — Tri-Tip judging
• 2:45 p.m. — Ribs judging
• 3:30 p.m. — Chicken judging
• 4:30 p.m. — BBQ and Competition Awards Ceremony
• 5-11 p.m. — Live music on the Main Stage
The Gorge Hops and Hogs Fest benefits local non-profit organizations such as the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum.
The mission of the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum is to honor military veterans, past and present, from all branches of the Armed Forces, primarily focusing on the many veterans from Wasco, Sherman, Skamania and Hood River counties, to inspire and inform about this region’s extensive military heritage, and to perform educational outreach for k-12 students so all generations will understand the price of freedom and be stirred by what they learn.
The museum carries more than 1,500 pieces of military memorabilia ranging from present day all the way back to World War I — most of which were pieces donated by local families and individuals who have served.
A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be given to the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum to support the work they do.
