No one could describe Glenwood as a sleepy little town the weekend of July 14-16. This little community was hopping. The Mt. Adams Resource Stewards hosted their fourth annual pig roast and social gathering on Friday night out at Camp Draper.
Meanwhile, activities also began Friday night at the Mt. Adams Off Road Park where the 2023 Mt. Adams Mudfest was getting underway. The mudfest continued through the whole weekend and it looked like everyone was having a great time there.
Then there was the great 75th birthday celebration for one of Glenwood’s most beloved community members, Billy Valdez. All of Billy’s children and grandchildren hosted a huge dinner and gathering in the rodeo hall. It was a fun time of visiting and celebrating Wild Bill. Thank you, Valdez and Olney children for allowing all of us to be a part of this wonderful event.
Later that Saturday evening, the Glenwood Homemakers hosted a Meet and Greet barbecue and potluck at Hoodenpyl park. It was great to meet so many new residents of our community and put faces with the names. As I parked and walked toward the park, a man on his bicycle asked me what was going on there. I told him about the Meet and Greet and his response was, “Awesome! I wish our town did something like this.” I hope it’s something that can be done fairly often in the future. Thank you, Glenwood Homemakers, for hosting this great event to welcome our newer residents.
We had two fun send-offs to the National High School Rodeo finals on Thursday, July 13 for our high school rodeo stars, Joslyn Arnold and Peyton Sanchey. Family and friends gathered on Main Street to cheer for the girls as they headed out. The cowgirls and their families are in Gillette, Wyoming this week and we wish Joslyn and Peyton great success down there.
Other young cowgirls were busy in Pendleton same weekend, competing in the July Western States Junior Rodeo. Those competing were Jocee and Jentry Hoctor, Rigynn Mengarelli, Jaycee McLean, and Riley and Bailey Rickman. I haven’t heard all the times, but we were there to watch on Sunday and Riley thrilled us all with her 2.7 time in breakaway roping. Jocee had a great time of 3.82 and finished in fourth place in breakaway for the weekend. It was quite hot, the horses and girls were tired and dusty when it was all over, but they did well and we are very proud of them all.
Glenwood’s summer school is going great. I’ve heard from a couple little girls that it’s a lot of fun. In addition to summer school, the kids started swimming lessons in Goldendale last on July 17. Many of the Glenwood kids are really keeping busy this summer.
Here’s another reminder to mark the dates of Aug. 11-12 for the Glenwood Women’s Club rummage sale at the Grange Hall. Proceeds from this sale will help fund the cases the club puts together for foster and homeless children in the county each year, scholarships, and various community events and projects they support. Please stop by the Grange and support the Women’s Club in their annual fundraising effort.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented