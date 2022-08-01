Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Live Music at Grateful Vineyard
6670 Trout Creek Ridge, Parkdale
Aug. 3, 4 p.m. — Local singer/songwriter Mark Daly to play originals at Grateful Vineyard. No cover charge.
4168 Westcliff Drive, Hood River
Aug. 3, 6 p.m. — Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Country Band to headline benefit concert series for the Lyle School Art and Music Department. The Growlerzz to open. Tickets $30 general admission online, $55 VIP, $33 general admission at the door.
4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River
Aug. 3, 8 p.m. — Seattle-based flamenco duo Savannah Fuentes and Diego Amador Jr. will perform flamenco at Rocford Grange Hall. Tickets online $26, $40 VIP seating, $18 for students, $12 per child.
Walking Man summer concert series
Aug. 4, 6 p.m. — Local musician duo Richard and Tova Tillinghast to perform at Walking Man Brewing’s beer garden. No cover charge.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 4, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio including Dave Henehan, Mike Grodner, and Mike Turley to play in Phelps Creek Tasting Room.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 4, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Rob The Universe w/ Spoob. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — MAITA with Ezza Rose. Tickets $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21 and over past 7 p.m.
Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Aug. 3, 6 p.m. — Oregon-based modern vintage duo Fox and Bones to perform, no cover charge.
Aug. 6, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage. No cover charge.
Stevenson Waterfront Music Festival
Aug. 5-6 — Live music in the beautiful Columbia Gorge, including Britnee Kellogg, Gary Bennett and The Coat-Tail Riders, and more (see Facebook page).
1455 Tucker Road, Hood River
Aug. 6, 6 p.m. — Keepers of The Faith to play free show at Tucker Road Baptist Church. Love offerings accepted.
Live Music at Last Stop Saloon
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Aug. 7, 7 p.m. — BB Lake Band.
177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Aug. 8, 6 p.m. — Monday night music featuring singer-songwriter Chris Baron. No cover charge, all ages, indoors.
