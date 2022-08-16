Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Aug. 17, 7 p.m. — Eli Howard to perform solo set. No cover charge.
Aug. 19, 7 p.m. — The Loyal Order returns to Bargeway Pub for a night of Original Rock you won’t want to miss. Tickets $20 online.
Live music at Double Mountain
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — The Muddy Souls will play mix of acoustic folk, bluegrass and country originals.
Skamania County Fair Talent Show
710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — Talent Show open to solo or group acts including singers, comics, dancers, tale-tellers, conjurers, and others. Sign-up online at Skamaniacounty.org.
81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley
Aug. 19, 6 p.m. — Country star Whey Jennings to play at the county fairgrounds; ticket included with fair admission.
Aug. 19, 7 p.m. — Chris Baron and band Searchlights reuniting in August, to play The Riverside in Maupin.
710 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
Aug. 19, 7 p.m. — Emerging Portland singer-songwriter Nate Botsford to perform at Skamania County Fair.
Aug. 20, 7 p.m. — Britnee Kellogg returns to Stevenson for the Skamania County Fair.
Working Hands concert series
1021 12th St., Hood River
Aug, 17, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy Show starring Rio Hillman, who will bring Midwestern charm and humor in everyday life to Working Hands Beer taproom stage. No cover charge
Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. — PNW singer-songwriter Chad Bault brings his brand of Americana to Hood River. No cover charge.
Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. — Tyler Hartman to perform blends of Americana, folk and modern rock and roll. No cover.
Performances at Last Stop Saloon
209 E Second St., The Dalles
Aug. 20, 7 p.m. — Gorge local Megan Alder to play upbeat swing and Americana at Last Stop. No cover.
Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Aug. 18, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at the new Tasting Room at Phelps Creek Vineyards every Thursday.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Aug. 18, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: The Sportin’ Lifers. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
Aug. 23, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Latin-influenced dance music group Grupo Masuto w/ Isabeau Waia’u Walker. Tickets $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21 and over past 7 p.m.
