Spaghetti and live music benefit
UNDERWOOD — Underwood Park and Recreation District will host a spaghetti dinner benefit with live music by Country Line on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6-10 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Road. Dinner will run from 6-7:30 p.m., with live music from 7-10 p.m. UPRD is raising money to replace the Underwood Community Park play structure.
Tickets are $5 for kids 12 and under, $15 for adults and $30 for a family. After 7:30 p.m., it’s a $10 cover to see Country Line. Gluten free and vegetarian options are available, and all ages are welcome.
HR Museum hosts annual fundraiser
HOOD RIVER — The History Museum of Hood River County hosts its annual fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Riverview Room at Riverside Community Church, downtown Hood River.
The event will feature performances by several of this year’s Cemetery Tales cast members, live music, silent and live auctions, generous hors d’oeuvres and a drink ticket; local beer and wine will be served. Tickets are $50 per person at hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/annualfundraiser.
Wizard of Oz auditions open to kids
THE DALLES — The Dalles Civic Auditorium Children’s Theater will hold auditions for its spring performances of “The Wizard of Oz” on Nov. 7-8 at the Civic from 4-6 p.m.
Auditions are open to all kids ages 8-13 from the Columbia Gorge area. The 12-week program starts mid-December and rehearsals begin in January.
To register or for questions, contact Gail Farris at 360-880-6642; an audition packet will be sent to you. No experience is necessary. Come fully prepared!
Each audition consists of an introduction, short monologue, short song without music, answering a question from the panel and echoing back a few musical notes. The audition packet will have full details. Performance dates are March 10-11 and March 17 and 19. Rehearsals will be every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and a few Sunday afternoons as needed.
Radio Tierra hosts AGA book talk
HOOD RIVER — Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) will bring their community reads book, “Together” by Dr. Vivek Murthy (“Juntos” in Spanish) to Alejandro Aguilera’s show Entérate on Radio Tierra on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Listeners will be invited to call in for discussion, and passages from the book will be read on air.
The book is available at The Next Door, both Hood River and The Dalles, The Dalles Library, and the Columbia Gorge Community College libraries in Hood River and The Dalles.
Coming up at TD Library
THE DALLES — The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, will host Native American Storytelling with Jefferson Greene on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Greene is a cultural artist born and raised on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. His relatives and culture inspire him to share his life experiences, learnings, understandings and adventures with communities through-out the Northwest region. Come for an afternoon of traditional storytelling in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
This program is free and open to the public.
RAGS hosts amateur radio tech license class
HOOD RIVER — Once again, Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) is sponsoring an annual Amateur Radio (Ham) Technician Radio License class culminating in an FCC examination for the license on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River.
The course will prepare individuals to take the Amateur Radio Technician Exam. The class is free; however, there is a $15 examination fee, and the FCC charges $35 for the license itself (once the exam has been successfully completed). The exam will be held Nov. 19 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Testing for General and Extra Class licenses will also be given for those who want to upgrade their current license. For more information or to register for the class, contact Kevin Widener at kevin.widener@gmail.com or 509-528-9565.
Registration is required and class size will be limited to 25.
Movies at the Cascade Locks library
CASCADE LOCKS — All ages are welcome to attend Cascade Locks Library’s monthly movie matinees now through Jan. 7.
The movies will begin at 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
See our calendar for each month’s movie at hoodriverlibrary.org/events-directory or call 541-386-2535 for more information.
