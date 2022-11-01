Spaghetti and live music benefit

UNDERWOOD — Underwood Park and Recreation District will host a spaghetti dinner benefit with live music by Country Line on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6-10 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center, 951 Schoolhouse Road. Dinner will run from 6-7:30 p.m., with live music from 7-10 p.m. UPRD is raising money to replace the Underwood Community Park play structure.