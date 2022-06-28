Three scholarships are available for the first-ever Circus Summer Camp, to be held in Hood River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11-17. The scholarships cover tuition, transportation and lunch.
Campers ages 8-18 can sign up for clowning, aerial performance or theater classes, attending all three and specializing in one aspect of circus skills.
A public performance at Jackson Park on July 17 will be the culmination of the camp.
Circus Summer Camp is hosted by Empowered Movement Aerial, a Hood River nonprofit organization, and Wildwood Academy. The camp will be led by three seasoned performing arts professionals: Arwen Ungar (aerialist and founder of Empowered Movement Aerial), Deb Currier (retired theater professor from Western Washington University), and Barnaby King (UK-born clown teacher and performer).
For more information or to register, visit empoweredmovementaerial.org/summer-camps and click on the sliding scale application.
