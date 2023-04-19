Orchardists Mike and Pam Manning

Orchardists Mike and Pam Manning stand on their property in The Dalles. The Mannings will serve as King Bing and Queen Anne at the Cherry Festival this year.

 Contributed photo

It was never the Mannings’ intention to become orchardists.

In fact, as Mike and Pam fell in love in Portland as highschoolers, made it through college and got jobs in the city, their minds couldn’t have been further from The Dalles and cherry trees. Mike worked in tires and Pam worked for Coca-Cola for years, until she quit and they moved to start a family in Gresham.