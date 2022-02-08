Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective Big Band returns to the Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River, on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 7-8 p.m.
No ticket required, but donations are encouraged.
“Come listen or dance and enjoy a cocktail from the Elks bar,” said a CGOA press release. COVID restrictions apply: Proof of full vaccination and masks are required. See www.gorgeorchestra.org for more information.
This is one of a season-long series of performances sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda.
Anyone with questions should email info@gorgeorchestra.org.
