The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) is hosting an online auction and fundraiser titled, “The Show Must Go On!”
The auction opens April 8 and runs online through April 11. The event features almost 100 items: Fine art from local artists, delicious and creative dining experiences, and fun outdoor excursions, said a press release. The auction website is available to browse now at charityauction.bid/cgoa, but won’t go live until April 8 at 9 a.m.
“The Show Must Go On!” also features a performance by legendary Portland jazz pianist Tom Grant. Plus, there is a brand-new virtual performance by the CGOA Jazz Collective, featuring Aaron Eckert on trombone. Eckert lived in Hood River for several years and was a member of CGOA’s Jazz Collective. He now plays with the US Army Blues Jazz Band, which recently performed at the presidential inauguration. To watch the one-hour pre-recorded video program, find the YouTube link on the auction website, also starting on April 8.
To participate in the auction, all you need to do is to register online. It’s free to register at charityauction.bid/cgoa. Once you bid on an item, you will receive notifications if you are being out-bid. The auction ends at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. You will be notified if you win an item.
Purchases or donations help support CGOA as we continue to provide perform-ing arts for the cultural enrichment, engagement and enjoyment of our diverse audiences and participants. More information can be found online at gorgeor-chestra.org or the CGOA Facebook page facebook.com/gorgeorchestra.
