Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River presents “Out There,” an exhibition of other-worldly landscapes and allegories featuring work by Bill Brewer, Xander Griffith, and Rose Szapszewicz.
“This show will be sure to carry you to new and fantastic horizons,” said Executive Director Leith Gaines. Szapszewicz’s ephemeral and calligraphic watercolors on paper will transport you to far away ocean-fronts, cliffsides, and rivers.
Griffith’s “outrageous and exciting” rolled-felt works create dimensionality within a seemingly flat surface, their vibrancy radiates these pieces right off the wall. A bit more whimsical, Brewer’s approach sets the stage for his playful characters and narratives, notes Gaines.
This exhibition opens March 5 and runs through March 27.
Due to COVID-19, there will not be an opening reception. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; the address is 213 Cascade Ave.
For details about the show and to see the artwork for sale online, visit columbiaarts.org
Commented