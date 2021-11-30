Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River, hosts the annual Holiday Market Dec. 3-31. The opening reception on First Friday will be Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. Gallery hours for December are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“Our gallery and retail space will be full of smaller works by local and regional artists,” said a CCA press release. “From ornaments and holiday cards to original paintings, ceramics, limited edition prints, jewelry, and wearable items, we have everyone on your list covered.”
CCA is also holding an end of the year silent auction to support the arts; bidding runs through Dec. 17. Auction and sale items are displayed in the Entryway Gallery for attendees to assess, place bids on, and purchase.
Items are from CCA’s donated inventory and participating local artists, said the press release.
For more info about the show, visit the CCA website at columbiaarts.org.
•••
CCA also encourages visiting its offsite exhibitions with partnering artists.
Nancy Houfek Brown is exhibiting at the Sotheby’s on Third Street, with a Holiday Party honoring her artwork on Friday, Dec. 10 with food, drink, and music by Tim Meyer. Email the gallery to receive an RSVP link to the party.
Artists Cindy Ives and Sally Bills Bailey are showing their works at Cathedral Ridge Winery.
These offsite exhibits will run through the month of December.
•••
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the gallery will be requiring all visitors to wear masks, and requests that visitors maintain 6-feet social distancing. The gallery provides free masks and hand sanitizer at the entrance door.
