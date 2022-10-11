The Dalles Art Center continues its author events on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. This month’s featured author is Tina Ontiveros, a writer, teacher, and bookseller based in the Pacific Northwest.
Ontiveros “was raised below the federal poverty line, living mostly with her single mother at the edge of the Oregon desert, but often with her constantly migrating dad in small timber towns around the Pacific Northwest,” said a TDAC press release. “While some elements of Ontiveros’s story are universal, others are indelibly grounded in the logging camps of the Pacific Northwest at the end of the twentieth century, as the lumber industry shifted and contracted.
