A grant from Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program will enable Columbia Center for the Arts to partner with local artists and organizations to offer a series of free online workshops designed to transform found objects into works of functional art, including old vinyl records into bowls, planter boxes and bird houses from re-purposed material found at the Gorge Rebuilding Center, and recycled fashion using chip bags to make clothing and accessories.
“The purpose of the series is to get creative about raising awareness about how to re-use materials to reduce waste streams into our natural environment,” said CCA director Leith Gaines.
The videos launching are:
Oct. 13 — Recycled Fashion using chip bags and wrappers, etc. Artist: Cathy Carter
Oct. 20 — Vinyl Record Bowl: Transforming old vinyl records into bowls. Artist: Cynthia Caudill
Oct. 27 — Planter Box and Bird House from recycled wood from the Gorge Rebuilding Center. Artist: Jack Perrin
Students can pick up materials for fashion and bowls at CCA. Materials for the wood projects are available at the Gorge Rebuilding Center in Hood River and Gorge Makers Space, in White Salmon.
Instructions are online in English and Spanish at www.columbiaarts.org/art-and-the-environment-video-series.
Participants will learn skills in carpentry, sewing, engineering, science, and creative embellishment. These workshops increase craftsmanship and skill building through re-purposing material.
CCA encourages participants to bring in their artwork to exhibit in the CCA gallery nook.
You can find the videos and instructions on the CCA website, www.columbiaarts.org/art-and-the-environment-video-series.
