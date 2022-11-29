Amid AP classes and college applications, Hood River Valley High School senior Zan Lapp, along with a team of cast and crew, put together a 16-minute short film portraying her struggle with an anxiety disorder, which is set to premiere 7 p.m., Dec. 8 at Hood River Valley High School’s auditorium.

“All The Little Impossibles,” directed, filmed, and edited by Lapp, and written by Lapp and Emerson Stack (Class of '24) stars former Hood River Valley students Fiona Larsen-Teskey, Abby Rankin, and Katie Zeman (Class of '22), as well as current student Bailey Frasier (Class of '23). Oliver Yue (Class of '24) created the original score, Colby Sommerset (Class of '24) provided technical assistance, and her dad, Wes Lapp, also provided assistance.

selfie_zan_and_abby.jpg

Zan Lapp, left, and and Abby Rankin after their second 10-hour shoot day in the spring, with Rankin still in her makeup from the car accident scene. 