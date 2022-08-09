1922

Mine Strike May Conclude Monday

Los Angeles Klan Trial Is Boisterous

23 bombs Set Off In R. R. Yards

1942

Major Battle Now Raging on Solomon Islands

Soldiers Battle Revolt in India

Red Crisis Gets Darker By Hour

1962

Soviets Resume Nuclear Testing Sunday

JFK, Advisors Mull Economy, Possible Cut

Filibuster Threat In Senate Returns

1982

Israel accepts U.S. sponsored plans for evacuation of PLO

Summertime storm pelts much of state

Consumers borrow more despite higher interest

2002

Nevada police group supports legal pot

3 Nurses killed in Pakistan

Explosion kills 10 in Afghanistan 

