What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Call To Artists
Sept. 13 — Deadline to enter Artists of the Gorge juried exhibit. Artists living between Washougal and The Dalles, on both sides of the river, are welcome to submit. For info call the Stevenson Community Library at 360-906-4823 or visit www.fvrl.org/artists-gorge. Free entry, must be 18 and older. Show held in October.
On Stage
Sept. 9-11 — The Trouble with Harry, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Sawyer Hall Theater, Zion Lutheran Church ELCA, corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Serious Theater production. Free, but donations accepted. In association with the Oregon Cultural Foundation Fred W. Fields Fund. For more info visit the Serious Theater Dalles Facebook page.
Reunions
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School Class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
Sept. 5 — Klickitat County Democrats Labor Day Picnic, 4:30 p.m. at Rhinegarten Park, White Salmon. Pizza and refreshments will be served. Democratically allied individuals are invited.
Sept. 7 — Community Picnic and Snowden Community Council Annual Meeting, 6 p.m. at 649 Snowden Road. Nominate reps to the council. What do we want for Snowden? Potluck follows (about 7 p.m.); entree provided. Salad, dessert & sides welcome. Bring own table service. Email snowdencouncil@gmail.com for info.
Sept. 7 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Sept. 7 — Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m. in person at the Hood River Library or via Zoom. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr. More info at hoodriverlibrary.org.
Sept. 8 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
Sept. 9-11 — Huckleberry Festival, Daubenspeck Park (Humboldt and Walnut streets), Bingen; 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireman’s breakfast Saturday 6-11 a.m. at 220 N.E. Church St., White Salmon with parade 11 a.m. traveling west on Highway 14 to the park. Entertainment, dancing, more. Schedule at huckleberry-fest.com.
Sept. 10 — Parking Lot Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. More at 541-296-4788.
Sept. 10 — Columbia Gorge Regional Skills Center and Chinook Residence Hall Open House, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus. Building tours, refreshments and other activities.
Sept. 10 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government.
Sept. 10 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid Valley Market, 3380 Odell Highway, Odell. For rural households and businesses; pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Sept. 10 — Gorge Hops & Hogs Fest, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Festival Park, The Dalles. Presented by Sedition Brewing Company and the Granada Theatre; features barbecue competition, regional craft beer and cider, live music and more. For tickets and more details, visit gorgehopsandhogs.com.
Sept. 10 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Sept. 10 — Providence Hearts of Gold Gala, 6-8 p.m. at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room, 1108 E. Marina Drive, Hood River. More at providencefoundations.org/events/hoodriverheartsofgold.
Sept. 10 — Harvest Moon Walk, 6:45 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discover Drive, The Dalles. Sunset at 7:45 p.m. Volunteers provide interpretation of astronomical landscape; guests able to view moon through telescopes and spotting scopes. Trail is paved and wheel-chair accessible; expect to walk about a mile. RSVP not required but helpful to 541-296-8600 or gorgediscovery.org/events/harvest-moon-walk. Free, no pets.
Sept. 13 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. For location info, email Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov.
Sept. 13 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 15 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Poet John Sibley Williams.
Sept. 15 — Hidden Histories: Radio Tierra, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv).. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
Sept. 17 — Columbia Gorge Community College Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament at Indian Creek Golf Club, 3605 Brookside Drive, Hood River. Shotgun begins 8 a.m. and registration opens 7 a.m. Lunch reception with raffle prize drawing to follow.
Sept. 17 — Fourth Annual Columbia River Indian Autumn, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Free; includes Native artisans and exhibitors, dance and storytelling. Tickets for salmon bake available 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; purchase at gorgediscovery.org/events/columbia-river-indian-autumn.
Sept. 17 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TBD, Tygh Valley. For rural house-holds and businesses; pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
Starting Sept. 17 — Columbia Gorge CASA Volunteer Training, Tuesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Nov. 1. Provides volunteers with tools to be an advocate for a child. Call the CG CASA office at 541-386-3468 or email CG CASA’s training coordinator, Mike Mayfield, at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org for more information.
Sept. 18 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited.
Sept. 20 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 22 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Dirt Huggers, Dallesport. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Thru Sept. 18 — Warren Heard Solo Exhibition: “Not For The Faint of HeART” at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River.
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to help. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 11 — Guiding Good Choices, 6-8 p.m. at Father’s House Fellowship, Goldendale. Free. In person, childcare available; up to 12 participants. Snacks, drinks provided. Preregistration required at forms.gle/cyt2MduugjakVHNX8 or call 509-281-2330 for assistance. For more info email cpwi@wagap.org.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays thru Sept. 15 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays thru Sept. 16 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays starting Sept. 8 — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, 1 p.m. at Spooky’s (third Thursday on Zoom); visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 25: Business meeting in preparation for Sept. 8 Kiwanis Steak Feed.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays thru Oct. 8 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fifth and Union, City Park. Local produced foods, produce, arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT, WIC & Senior FDNP Vouchers accepted. SNAP Match provided up to $30. Kids ages 4-16 get $2 Power of Produce token at Managers Booth. More info at www.thedallesfarmersmarket.com, follow on Facebook/Instagram, or call 541-965-3658.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
