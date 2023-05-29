What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Community events
May 30 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
May 30 — Storytelling for Adults, 6-8 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With Nancy Turner. Cost is $90 for series, donated to TDAC. Register at TDAC website or nancyturner100@gmail.com; 503-880-0137.
May 31 — Art in the Park, 5-7:30 p.m. at Lyle Park. Yard games and art activities; hot dogs, chips, water and cookies available. Free family event.
May 31 — OSU Extension Wildfire Defensible Space and Preparedness Class for Urban and Rural Communities, 5:45-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, Building 2, third floor lecture hall. Register at beav.es/woH.
June 1 — OSU Extension Sherman County Crop Tour, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting and finishing at the Wasco School Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco. Registration requested at beav.es/ipS or call 541-298-3581.
June 1 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
June 1-3 — Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale at the Hood River Library. Members only Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (memberships available); noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (bag sale).
June 2 — First Friday Summer Series Pride Celebration, 5-8 p.m. on Oak Street, Hood River. Free, family-friendly; parade, local vendors and live music. For parade registration info visit www.visithoodriver.com. Pride Dance Party, 10 p.m. to midnight at the Hood River Hotel Emerald Room. 21 and over event; tickets at hoodriverhotel.com/experiences/#!.
June 2-3 — White Salmon Spring Festival, Rheingarten Park. Live music, concessions, beer garden, fireman’s breakfast, kids play zone and more. Full schedule at whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
June 2 & 16 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
June 3 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
June 3 — Odell Garden Club Plant Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4185 Hays Drive, Hood River. Perennials, hostas, trees and shrubs.
June 3 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
June 3 — Singer/Songwriter Kelli Welli, 11 a.m. at The Dalles Public Library. For children.
June 3 — Sausage Fest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Food, live music, beer and the Beer Belly .5K Run. More info on Facebook.
June 3 — Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance Youth Ball, 6-9 p.m. at the Hood River Hotel Emerald Room. All ages are welcome to celebrate pride with activities including karaoke, art, food and drinks and music.
June 5 & 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
June 6 — Holistic Pain Relief Workshop, 10-11 a.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place. Free. Learn techniques and practices for lasting, sustainable relief. With Molly Jaeger, www.movetonourish.com. Open to all.
June 6 & 20 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
June 7 — Columbia Gorge Historical Society: Randol B. Fletcher, 11 a.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. “Hidden History of Civil War Oregon.” Free program; $1 donation suggested to offset room rental.
June 7 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
June 8 — OSU Extension Wasco County Crop Tour, 8:30 a.m. to noon starting at the wheat variety trials next to the Dufur Community Cemetery off of Highway 197. Registration requested at beav.es/iGW or call 541-298-3581.
June 8 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
June 9 — Flight of the Yankovics Concert, 7-9:30 p.m. at The Bingen Theater, Bingen. Relive the magic of Weird Al’s glory days. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com/e/flight-of-the-yankovics-tickets-623234359747; all proceeds benefit The Next Door.
June 10 — David Cooper Farm Program, 11 a.m. in the backyard of the Moody/ Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles. Free admission; refreshments, house tour included. Lawn chairs welcome.
June 10 — OSU Extension Wildfire Defensible Space for Urban and Rural Communities, 11 a.m. at the Grass Valley Pavilion located during the Grass Valley Farmers Market. Register at beav.es/woH.
June 10 — Aaron Meyer and Band with Gorge Sinfonietta, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free. Food trucks will be available. For all ages.
June 12 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
June 12— Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
June 13 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
June 13 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
June 13 & 27 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
June 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
June 14 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
June 17 — Central Gorge Master Gardeners Garden Gathering, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four locations: Water Wise Garden at the Hood River Co. Library, 502 State St.; Learning Garden at the OSU Extension Service grounds, 2990 Experiment Station Drive; FISH Food Bank Garden at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road; and Parkdale Memorial Garden, intersection of Dee Highway and Baseline Road, Parkdale. Free, come anytime during event.
June 18 — Juneteenth in the Gorge at Jackson Park, Hood River. Food, music, dance, art and poetry. More info to come.
June 20 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
June 22 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network.
June 22— Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Kelly & Friends Natural Meats, Parkdale. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Ongoing
Thru June — Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Details at .hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/exhibitions.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays starting June 6 — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
