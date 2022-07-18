What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
Aug. 12-13 — Wy’east Class of 1962 (60th). For more information, call Carolyn (Thomas) Princehouse, 541-387-3438.
Aug. 13 — Wy’east Class of 1967 (55th), noon to dusk at Faulkenders campground on Hess Road, Parkdale. HRHS Class of 67 is welcome. Contact info: Susie Horton 503-654-1682, eshorton@teleport.com.
Aug. 19-21 — The Dalles High School Class of 1992 (30th). For details or with information about classmates who may not be on social media, contact Kara Davis at daviskara@hotmail.com or visit The Dalles High Class of 1992 Facebook page.
Aug. 26-27 — The Dalles High School Class of 1972 (50th). For more info contact asmile4u72@outlook.com.
Sept. 8 — The Dalles High School Class of 1962 (60th), 3-7 p.m. at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles. RSVP to Garry Peterson at garry_1@charter.net.
Community Events
July 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
July 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
July 20 — Mo Philips, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
July 21 — Morning Connections, 8-9 a.m. at Windermere Real Estate, 216 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. Free; networking event. Sponsored by Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce.
July 21 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Poet Dale Champlin.
July 21 — Hidden Histories: Fiber Arts, 7-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, or via Zoom (register at bit.ly/3wkbuVv). With Anna Goodwin. Free in person event; suggested donation $10. Proof of vaccination required for entry. More at info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or 541-386-6772.
July 22 — MCMC Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, 1700 19th St., The Dalles (follow Career Fair signs). For more information, call 541-296-7510.
July 22 — Fiona Friday Funday, 2-4 p.m. at Hood River Waterfront Park. Learn to stand up paddle with Fiona Wylde and Team SIC; free, all kids 18 and under welcome. No experience necessary. Races, games and prizes. No registration, just show up. More at 541-399-0475.
July 23-24 — Home at Last Clear the Cans Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Home at Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles. Twenty-five volunteers needed; sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4da8ac2aa7f5c07-clear. Contact Erin at erin@centraloregonaf.org with questions.
July 24 — Musical Instruments Gear Sale and Swap, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ruins, 13 Railroad St., Hood River. Free admission; all manner of instruments and gear for sale and swap with local working Gorge musicians.
July 27 — Collette Travel Presentation, 11:30 a.m. at the Hood River Inn lounge. U.S. and abroad; funds raised through travel booked go to scholarships awarded by the Providence volunteer Auxiliary group. For more information call Kay Lincoln 503-490-3177 or email at kayllinc@gmail.com.
July 28 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Saur Farming, Parkdale. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Aug. 1-5 — Vacation Bible School, 9-11:30 a.m. at Gateway Church, The Dalles. For kids entering 1-6 grades. Free; registration at gatewaypc.org.
Aug. 3 — Empowered Movement Aerial Performance, 5:30 p.m. at Georgiana Smith Memorial Garden (next to the Hood River Library). Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Aug. 3 — Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library’s meeting room and via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/95980019686#suc. “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” by Carson McCullers.
Aug. 4 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free concert by “Stone in Love,” a Journey tribute band. Eyeopeners Lions Club to serve fajitas.
Aug. 5 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River. Community event. Includes “Hot August Nights” car show on Oak Street; sign up at www.visithoodriver.com or email Hannah Settje at hannah@visithoodriver.com. Also includes “Breaking in the Gorge” contest at Oak Street Pub at 6 p.m.
Aug. 5-7 — Trout Lake Fair: Aug. 5, community potluck; Aug. 6, parade and fair; Aug. 7, community worship and live performance by The Lack Family Band. For schedule, visit troutlakefair.org.
Aug. 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. in The Dalles Library’s meeting room. “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernadine Evaroisto. Open 18 and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. Meets second Thursday of the month.
Aug. 15 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium Fireside Room, The Dalles. Larry Lyon presents on his book “1930: Manhattan to Managua, North America’s First Transnational Automobile Trip.”
Aug. 25 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Killer Tomato Farm, Hood River. Farmer-friendly time to network and learn from other farmers. RSVP to dan@ucdwa.org to receive address. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District.
Aug. 31 — Reptile Man, 5:30 p.m. in the Reading Room, Hood River Library. Free; sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Thru Aug. 13 — All Ages Summer Reading at The Dalles Public Library. Sign up at The Dalles Public Library or online wascocountylibrary.com/summer.
Thru Aug. 31 — All Ages Summer Reading at the Hood River County Library. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Track your summer reading and win prizes via Beanstack.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays, July 12 thru Aug. 9 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. July 19: Cloud Storage; July 26: Google Workspace; Aug. 2: Internet of Things; Aug. 9: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays, Aug. 16 thru Sept. 15 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 2-3:15 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Free. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Wednesdays — Team Trivia Night, 7:30 p.m. at GorgeOn Wines, 111 Second St. No. 300, downtown Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Wednesdays, July 13 thru Aug. 10 — Senior Planet Technology classes for Older Adults, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Free. July 20: Cloud Storage; July 27: Google Workspace; Aug. 3: Internet of Things; Aug. 10: eBay and PayPal. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Wednesdays & Fridays, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 16 — Senior Planet iPad Essentials Classes, 3-4:15 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Five-week course; need a gmail address and Apple ID. Bring your own iPad or borrow one from Area Agency on Aging; call 541-276-1926. For more info contact Britta Willson, 541-256-4623 or bwillson@gobhi.org.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River County Library In-Person Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For all ages; stories, songs and fun. Free, open to all.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, 1 p.m. at Spooky’s (third Thursday on Zoom); visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. July 21: Scott Stephenson, executive director, The Dalles Art Center; July 28: Dennis Knox, Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays thru Oct. 8 — The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fifth and Union, City Park. Local produced foods, produce, arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT, WIC & Senior FDNP Vouchers accepted. SNAP Match provided up to $30. Kids ages 4-16 get $2 Power of Produce token at Managers Booth. More info at www.thedallesfarmersmarket.com, follow on Facebook/Instagram, or call 541-965-3658.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saturday Farmers Market starting June 4. Bring home gardening questions.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Commented
