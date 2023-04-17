What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Auditions
April 27 & May 2 — Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales), 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, Bingen. The History Museum of Hood River County and Big Britches Productions; actors needed to portray five roles. To audition, actors are asked to write and perform a two minute monologue based on character research.
On stage
April 28-29, May 6, May 11-13 — Little Shop of Horrors (PG), 7 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. Matinee performances April 30 and May 7 at 2 p.m. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production. Tickets $30 adults ($20 CGOA members), $10 ages 10-17 and $5 kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org.
Community events
Tuesdays in April — Earth Month Event: Circles of Solace, 5-6 p.m. at Riverside UCC in Hood River, 317 State St. Safe, sacred place to share grief for world, communities and/or personal loss. All welcome.
Fridays in April — Earth Month Event: Wild About Nature, 6-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Library and Mt. View Grange. Nature presentations from Department of Fish and Wildlife scientists.
April 17 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
April 17 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the Stevenson Community Library gallery room, 120 NW Vancouver Ave., Stevenson. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 18 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 18 — Community Reads: Beorn’s Bees, all day at The Dalles Public Library. Plant bee-friendly seeds in your garden. For school-aged kids. 5:30 p.m. Silver Clay Button, 5:30 p.m. Create a one-of-a-kind button for your elven traveling pouch. Adults and teens.
April 18 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
April 19 — Community Reads: Crafternoon, 3:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Glow in the dark elven pendant; for teens.
April 19 — Documentary, Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire, 6:30 p.m. at Skylight Theater, Hood River. Fol-lowed by Q&A with filmmaker Sara Quinn and guests.
April 19 — Hidden History with Leti Valle Moretti, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Valle Moretti is one of the present-day women featured in “Not Just a Footnote.” First Hidden History of the season; $10 donation appreciated.
April 20 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m., in person at 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/ 81529078864; One tap mobile: 1-253-215-8782, PIN: 815 2907 8864.
April 20 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper;, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC; destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, spark curiosity. Not a bereavement or counseling group or a specific illness support group.
April 21 — Movie Night: Singin’ in the Rain, 5 p.m. in the Hood River Library’s theater. Open to all ages; snacks provided. Free.
April 21 — Meet the Artist, 5-7 p.m. at Sustain Interiors, 215 First St. (corner of State and First). With Warren Heard; free.
April 21 — Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts Earth Day Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m. at Ferment Brewing, Hood River; 10% of all sales donated.
April 21 — Parking Lot Dance, 6 p.m. at The Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. BBQ burger served starting 5:30 p.m. With The Got Your Six band. Free; donations to support MCSC and Point Mann Ministries accepted.
April 21-23 — Gorge Artists Open Studios at studios throughout the Gorge. Featuring 40 artists. Download a free tour map at www.gorgeartists.org.
April 21-23 — Northwest Cherry Festival, The Dalles. Family friendly. Parade, a classic car show, a 10k race, and lots of great local music and bands, craft vendors, and a carnival; schedule at thedalleschamber.com/northwest-cherry-festival.
April 22 — Cherry Festival Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m. at The Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. Cost is $6 per person, or $3 kids 12 and under. Biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs; Little Royal Anne and Andy coronations held 8:30 a.m.
April 22 — Simplicity Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church. Benefits Youth Fund and scholarships for church camp.
April 22 — St. Joseph’s Church 19th Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot across from Harvest Market, White Salmon. Locally-grown, Gorge-hardy annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, grown by Vanguard Nursery.
April 22 — Earth Day River Cleanup, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Nichols Natural Area, in front of the Hampton Inn, near the Hood River pedestrian bridge. RSVP at columbiariverkeeper.org.
April 22 — Cherry Festival Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church and the Herring House Courtyard, The Dalles. Bring quilts to show 8-10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark. Featuring Rose of Sharon 1933 quilt and Dennis McGregor, artist, musician and author.
April 22 — StoryCorps Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Record a short story about yourself or your family, to be archived at the museum.
April 22 — Community Reads: Drink Like Dwarves Mug Making, 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Make a custom Hobbit themed mug. Adults and teens.
April 22 — Free Earth Day Event, 3-7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Collect toilet paper rolls and bring to event; will e used to make a path at event, with goal to simulate 8.6 miles (distance between Odell and Hood River). Dance groups, music, community resource tables, some food boxes from Oregon Health Authority. Hosted by Next Door Inc., Hood River County and Coalición Hispana de Odell.
April 23 — Blossom Time Bike Ride, 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Elementary School parking lot at 2405 Eastside Road, Hood River. Sign up or more info on Thrive Hood River Facebook page (scroll to find event).
April 24 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the Hood River County Library meeting room, 502 State St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 25 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 29 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
April 29 — Día del Niño/Children’s Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School’s gym. Family activities include games, face painting, live DJ, community resources and more. A free brand new book, treats and prizes will be given to each child. Lunch and beverages provided.
April 29 — The History Museum of Hood River County Blossom Brunch Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church’s Riverside Room, 317 State St. Peg Lalor is the guest speaker and will share stories of organizing the Gorge Games from 1996-2004. Tickets are $45 and will be on sale soon.
April 29 — Hard Pressed Cider Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site. A variety of ticket options are available including a $10 entry-only ticket or a Tasting Package ticket which includes entry, an official cider fest tasting glass, and 10 tasting tokens for $30. Attendees under 21 receive free admittance. Family friendly.
April 29 — Community Reads: The Hobbit Animated Movie (1977), 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
April 29 — Raptor Program Fundraiser, 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. For tickets, visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201.
May 2 — Kim Bauer, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Saddle Club, corner of Belmont and Country Club. Equine and canine bodyworker. All are welcome.
May 17 — Mosier Skate Park Fundraising Event, 5-9 p.m. at Thunder Island Brewing, Cascade Locks. Family-friendly community event. Thunder Island will donate $1 for each beverage sold after 5 p.m. Donations also accepted at mainstreetmosier.org/mosierskatepark.
May 20 — Climate Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. “Adapting to Climate Change in the Gorge: What will we do when the glaciers are gone?” Co-sponsored by Friends of the White Salmon River and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Registration at EventBrite.com (put in the conference title). Free, lunch included.
Ongoing
Thru April 17 — The Clothesline Project, on display at the lawn near the Hood River County Library. To raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. Helping Hands Against Violence event.
Thru June — Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Details at .hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/exhibitions.
Mondays thru April 10 — Free Writer’s Workshop, “Write the Novel,” 5:30-7 p.m., in person (March 6, April 10 at The Dalles Library) and via Zoom (other four sessions). With Frank Zafiro, author. More at 541-296-2815 or wascocountylibrary.com/the-dalles-library.
Mondays thru April 24 — Sherman County Seed to Supper Class, 10 a.m. to noon at Rufus City Hall. A second series will begin Tuesdays beginning April 25. Sign up 541-565-3230 or cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu. Free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays starting May 2 — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. April 20: Terra Lingley, ODOT, Historical Highway Route 30; April 22 (Saturday): Kiwanians meet at Eighth and Cherry Heights to line up the Cherry Festival Parade, 7:30 a.m.; April 27: Kiwanis business and social meeting. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
