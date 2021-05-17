What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Call to Artists
June 7 — Application Deadline, “Mother River: The Columbia and Her Tributaries,” sponsored by Columbia Center for the Arts. BIPOC, LGBTQ, people with disabilities encouraged to apply. For more information, visit artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=8939.
Canceled
June 4-6 — City of White Salmon Spring Festival. Those interested in planning the 2022 event, call Amanda McDonald at amandaspringfest@gmail.com. For more info about the cancellation, visit whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Fridays — Family Gaming Hour, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River Library. For teens. Log on to the Teen Program Zoom; games will be selected by the group. Thru May. Info at hoodriverlibrary.org/teen-program.
Community Events
May 18 — Dealing with Cheatgrass Webinar, noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
May 18 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Return to running and exercise.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
May 18 — Live Author Event, Yaa Gyasi, 6-7:30 p.m. via Facebook; visit fb.me/e/abappcgwr. Sponsored by White Salmon Valley Education Foundation. Free.
May 18 — Hood River County Library District Board of Directors Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Call 253-215-8782 or visit us02web.zoom.us/j/88987942233; Meeting ID: 889 8794 2233.
May 19 — COVID-19 and Behavioral Health: Now What?, noon to 1 p.m. online at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BDL9bUaESZ6Xgb0upKd11g. Free panel discussion hosted by Lifeline Connections.
May 19 — Hood River County Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m. via Zoom; public can attend by calling 253-215- 8782, Meeting ID: 835 0875 7018, Password: 630725.
May 19 — Verbal De-escalation for People in Crisis Training, 6:30-8 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Open to the public; presented by Stephen Bradley, Center for Living.
May 19 — Columbia Gorge Education Service District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/82265620496?pwd=OU90aHo0S2NM VkZvQ0pyNnNCakxIUT09; Meeting ID: 822 6562 0496, Passcode: 874234.
May 20 — NORCOR Budget Meeting, 9 a.m. via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85317685756. Dial in 1(253)215-8782 PIN: 85317685756#.
May 20 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85317685756. Dial in 1(253)215-8782, PIN: 85317685756#.
May 22 — St. Joseph’s 17th Annual Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot across from Harvest Market, White Salmon. Gorge-hardy vegetables, herbs, annuals and perennials provided by Vanguard Nursery. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Church.
May 22 — Vaccine Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. Co-sponsored by Age+ in cooperation with North Central Public Health District; music, ice cream. Pre-registration is preferred but not required at 541-506-2600. Free, and no personal or medical info is required. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson available.
May 22-23 — Friends of the Mill A Little Free Library Annual Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine at the Gallery at 3632 Cook-Underwood Road, Mill A. COVID safeguards followed. Veggies, starts, annuals, perennials, more. Info at 509-538-2643.
May 25 — Mommy & Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. “Maternal mental health and baby sign.” Facilitated by Laurie VanCott.
May 25 — Mitigating Wildfire Risk Through Grazing and Taking an Inventory Webinar, noon to 1 p.m.; register at beav.es/J9w or information and registration at extension.oregonstate.edu/county/wasco/events. Webinar will be recorded and posted at beav.es/42a.
May 25 — Hood River Watershed Group Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Zoom virtual presentation; RSVP at tinyurl.com/5ff4xjw3. “Mt. Hood Glaciers and Mountain Aquifer Recharge” with Jordyn B. Miller.
May 25 — Screenagers: Next Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Will show online; sponsored by YouthThink. Free; spots are limited. Register at Youththink.net. Appropriate for families.
May 25 — Vanport Flood of 1948 Virtual Event, 6:30-8 p.m. via Zoom. Visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org to register; participants will be emailed a link. Hosted by History Museum of Hood River County. Free, with suggested $10 donation.
May 26 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Sector Focus Areas. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
May 26 — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Fellowship Hall, 531 E. Tohomish, White Salmon. Register at RedCrossBlood.org, keyword: whitesalmon.
May 27— Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Featuring Stamboom Meats. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
May 27, June 3 & June 10 — Practical Parenting Series, 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Oak Montessori School, White Salmon. Outdoor, in-person. Free; register at www.littleoakmontessori.com/practical-parenting-series-tickets
Ongoing
Thru May 31 — “Oregon Voices” at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Visiting exhibition from the Oregon Historical Society. Hours: Thursday thru Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. More at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Wednesdays — Hood River County Library District “Grab and Go,” Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments to browse, gather materials, checkout items and use computers in 30 minute slots at the Hood River branch; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Wednesdays & Saturdays thru August — Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to noon at Hood River Valley Christian Church, Hood River. Volunteers needed to work shifts at the shop; call 541-806-4011 for details.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. May 20: Star Tennison, community outreach, One Community Health, on the rebuilding of the Lyle Longhouse which was lost in a fire March 2020; May 27: Club business meeting
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, May 1 thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway, May 8 thru Sept. 25. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — The Original Wasco County Courthouse Open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Masks required and COVID-19 precautions observed. Admission free to members and $3 per adult; families welcome.
