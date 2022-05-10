"Rent" continues at the Bingen Theater May 13-14 and May 20-21 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance May 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. The show is rated PG-13. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org. Must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test.