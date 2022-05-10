What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
May 13-14 and 20-21 — Rent, 7 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. Matinee performance May 15, 2 p.m. Tickets $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. Rated PG-13. Tickets gorgeorchestra.org.
May 13-14 and 20 — Seussial Jr., 7 p.m. at The Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Matinee performance May 22 at 2 p.m. Presented by Civic Kids theater group. Tickets $15 general admission, under 5 are free; available at Klindts or thedallescivic.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
May 10 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Club needs black gallon pots for June 4 plant sale; drop off at 4185 Hays Drive or call Curtis for pickup.
May 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. online. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
May 10 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6-7 p.m. either at the Hood River Library or via Zoom (COVID dependent); check hoodriverdemocrats.org or facebook.com/hoodriverdemocrats beforehand for venue information.
May 12 — NORCOR Special Meeting, 10-11 a.m., in person at 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or via Zoom at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85182807435; Call in: +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Pin: 851 8280 7435#.
May 13 — “Train of Tears” Event, 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Commemoration of 80th anniversary of day valley residents of Japanese American ancestry were transported to internment camps. Exhibits from History Museum of Hood River County, refreshments, special guests, speakers and music.
May 14 — Fort Dalles Riders Ribbon Cutting, 10 a.m. at 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles, “Amazing Horse Affair.” Led by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce.
May 14 — Saturday Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park, The Dalles. sponsored by Columbia Gorge Toyota Honda and co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee and Columbia Gorge Community College Student government.
May 14 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
May 14 — Virtual Tea Party, 4 p.m.; History Museum of Hood River County annual fundraiser. With Eileen Garvin, “The Music of Bees.” Sweet and savory treats and tea (pick up between noon and 1 at Spirit of Grace Church). Individual, tea for two or lecture only; tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-tea-party-tickets-310685547837.
May 15 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited; register at mcuuf.breezechms.com/form/3b6189. For more information, visit mcuuf2.org.
May 15 — Gorge Winds Concert Band Spring Concert, 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, 101 W. 10th, The Dalles. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination required at door; masks optional. Suggested donation $5 per person.
May 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
May 16 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With April Streeter, “Women on Wheels.” Series held every third Thursday.
May 17 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
May 18 — Benefit for Ezra Blue Duckwall, 5-8 p.m. at Packer Orchards Farm Place. Come dressed as a superhero. Tickets at door; suggested donation $20 adults, $10 children 2 and up, includes dinner, music and activities. Doors open 4:30 p.m. To donate email pfdvolunteer@parkdalefire.com; to volunteer or for info, email teamezrablue@gmail.com.
May 19 — Hood River Valley High School Senior Scholarship Night, 6-8:30 p.m. online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/scholarshipnight. All are invited to tune in and celebrate this year’s seniors.
May 19-21 — Friends of the Hood River County Library Book Sale, members only (memberships available at door) May 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; public sale May 20, noon to 6 p.m.; bag sale (bags available or bring your own; $2 per bag) May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gaulke Meeting Room, 502 State St., Hood River.
May 20 — Life Line Screenings at the Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. Package pricing; 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
May 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Gui-gnard Drive. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
May 20-22 — Oregon Trail Rally, Portland-Goldendale-Dufur; 85 cars competing. Register at www.oregontrailrally.com.
May 21 — Dimes for Dogs Walkathon, 9 a.m. registration, 10:10 walkathon along Riverfront Trail, The Dalles (starts at Home at Last animal shelter). Goodie bag and participation medal. After party starts at noon with live music, beverages, food, dog treats, costume contest (human and canine), raffle prizes, games for kids and more. Proceeds to Home at Last.
May 21 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. First St. Pre-registration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
May 21 — Children’s Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, Fifth and Union streets. Activities for children, music, more. Free family fun sponsored by Child Care Partners.
May 21 — Gardeners Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, Hood River. Plant sale, seed swap, mini garden flea market, raffle; kitchen will be open. Kids activities, Master Gardeners and other booths.
May 24 — Walk With Me: A Journey into Mindfulness, 6:30 p.m. online at fvrl.kanopy.com/product/walk-me (Kanopy video platform); preregister at fvrl.librarymarket.com/events/month. Stevenson Grange No. 121 “Critical Issues Of Our Times” film series.
June 11 — Butterfly Release 2022, 10 a.m. to noon in the lawn below Ferment, Hood River. Limited seating for elderly; bring lawn chair/blanket. Free; memorial service for loved ones, sponsored by Heart of Hospice Foundation and presented by Bristol Hood River. More at 541-386-1942.
June 11 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastgate Park, 95 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. For rural households and businesses; preregistration is required at www.tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529.
June 11 — CGOA Jazz Collective, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. More at info@gorgeorchestra.org.
June 15 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Schedule appointments at 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com, sponsor code Togetherwesave. Sponsored by Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs, The Dalles Chamber and The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Preregistration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays thru May 24 — Mommy and Baby Wellness, noon to 1 p.m.; register at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/mommy-wellness-program or call 541-296-7319. Free, for new moms with babies up to 2 years. Sponsored by MCMC.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. All are welcome. Suggested donation 3.50 for 60 and over. 6.50 for under 60.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. too noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Hood River County Library In-Person Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For all ages; stories, songs and fun. Free, open to all.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. May 12: The Dalles City Police Chief Tom Worthy; May 19: Bill Weiler, wildlife biologist and habitat consultant (meeting via Zoom, no meeting at Spooky’s); May 26: New City Manager Matthew Klebes.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 9 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Saturdays thru Nov. 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot (across from Full Sail). Locally produced food, produce and handcrafted items. SNAP EBT, WIC, senior market vouchers accepted; first 20 kids get $2 token (info at orange tent). More at www.gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen (May 7 — Master Gardener Plant Clinic at the Master Gardener Plant Sale on the OSU Extension Service grounds, 2900 Experiment Station Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
