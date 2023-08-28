Learning Garden: Central Gorge Master Gardeners Anne Debbaut, Pat Morrison, Sally Munoz and Sandi Rousseau helped to dismantle and remove old raised beds in the Learning Garden on the OSU Hood River County Extension Service campus Aug. 10 in preparation for a new raised bed demonstration area to be built. Central Gorge Master Gardeners are also making plans for other educational features to be installed in the Learning Garden. For more information on the OSU Hood River County Extension Master Gardener program, please contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.