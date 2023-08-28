What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Sept. 22-23 & Sept. 29-30 — Timewinder Tales, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River. Matinee performance Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Live performance; newest rendition of Cemetery Tales. Tickets $20/person at the museum or hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Doors open 30 minutes prior. Refreshments, drinks available. Wearing vintage clothing or accessories encouraged.
Community events
Aug. 28 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Aug. 28 — Butch Gehrig Memorial Car Show, 1-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Gates open for entry at 11 a.m. No charge; donations accepted to the Butch Gehrig Automotive Scholarship.
Aug. 31 — Family Lego Pizza Night, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles Wasco County Library, The Dalles. Fun evening with pizza and legos.
Aug. 31 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Foreverland (Michael Jackson Tribute); food available for purchase. Free. Hood River Lions collecting used eyeglasses near the May Street entrance to Jackson Park; FISH collecting food items and monetary donations.
Sept. 1 — Early Entries Due for Annual Duane & Jackie Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show Oct. 1; early entrants receive free t-shirt. For inquiries and info contact Vicki Sallee at 541-993-7900 or vasalle@gmail.com.
Sept. 1 — Unleashed: Art Show Opening Night Party, 5-8 p.m. at MoonMountain Highway, 113 W. Steuben St., Bingen. Free. Contemporary art show.
Sept. 1 — Book Signing, 5-7 p.m. at Waucoma Bookstore, Hood River. With Nan Fischer, author of The Book of Silver Linings.
Sept. 1 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River. Theme: Art Walk; local artists lining downtown. Columbia Center for the Arts also open late. FISH Food Bank will collect non-perishable food items, monetary donations at Visit Hood River Booth, Second and Oak.
Sept. 1 & 15 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. Last markets of the season. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Sept. 1-3 — Mount Adams Ministerial Association Benefit Yard Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trout Lake Abbey, 46 Stoller Road, Trout Lake, Wash. Donations can be dropped off Aug. 30, 5-7 p.m. or Aug. 31, noon to 2 p.m. at White Salmon United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave. For info call Rev. Judy Zimmerman, 541-402-1860.
Sept. 2 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Sept. 2 — Oregon’s Barlow Trail Rendezvous Day, starting at 7:30 a.m. with the Wamic Rural Protection Fire District breakfast. Quilt show, parade, children’s games, petting zoo, chili cook-off, live music and grass car races throughout the day in Wamic.
Sept. 2 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Thru Sept. 3 — Art Exhibit at the Hugh Glenn House, 100 W. Ninth, The Dalles, open each day 5-7 p.m. Featuring Christa Grim: The Wild Beauty of Oregon. Sales of paintings benefit The Dalles Art Center.
Sept. 5 & 19 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 6 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Sept. 7 — Opening Reception, Lori Mason: A Life in Pattern, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Exhibit runs thru Sept. 30.
Sept. 7 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
Sept. 7 & 21 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network.
Sept. 8-10 — Huckleberry Festival in White Salmon. Details to come. Volunteers needed; email Miriam Knowles (mrno@gorge.net) if you can lend a hand.
Sept. 10 — Koroga African Party and Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m. at 415 Strawberry Mountain Lane, White Salmon. Fundraising for scholarships, materials and supplies for the Najijali Project vocational training program in Chwele, Kenya. Register and learn more at harambeecentre.org/2023-koroga.
Sept. 11 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public wel-come. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Sept. 11 — Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
Sept. 12 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 12 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 12 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Sept. 12 & 26 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 14 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
Sept. 14 — Lori Mason Artist Talk, 7-8 :30 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Tickets at www.thedallesartcenter.org/events/lori-mason-artist-talk.
Sept. 14-16 — Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Columbia Gorge Community College Community Education facilitating; includes three plays, two nights lodging on the Southern Oregon University campus, two lectures and a backstage tour. Limited space. Sign up at cgcc.edu/shakespeare.
Sept. 15 — High Prairie Farmers Market,10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. Last markets of the season. Live folk music by Robert Armand 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 — The Art of Diamonds & Denim. The Dalles Art Center fundraiser; tickets go on sale July 7. Hosted at The Pines 1852 Vineyard, 5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles. RSVP at thedallesartcenter.org or 541-296-4759.
Sept. 17 — Harmony in the Vineyard Benefit, 4 p.m. at Stave & Stone, 3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River. With Aaron Meyer and his band; fundraiser for Aaron’s Music Education Programs. Tickets at www.aaronmeyer.com/product/stave-stone-harmony-sept-2023.
Sept. 17 — El Grito: Celebrating Our Heritage, 4-8 p.m. at Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. Free entry, live music by La Misteriosa Banda 360, free food by Tacos Pepe and Rosa’s Churros, kids activities and com-munity resources. Family friendly.
Sept. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Sept. 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 20 — Registration Due for Wasco County Historical Society Trip to Oregon Historical Society on Oct. 4. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Sept. 20 — Veterans Stand Down, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Civic, 323 E. Fourth, The Dalles. Exclusive event for vets and families. Vets services available, free cold weather clothing and more. Free food for vets; food for purchase for families. Questions to Manuel.RINCON@employ.oregon.gov.
Sept. 20 — Hidden History: Climbing Mount Hood, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. With Dr. Stephen Boyer, emergency medicine specialist in Portland and masters in glacial geology. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
Sept. 22-23 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at the Old Fire Station, 704 Centerville Highway, and the community center. Food and beverages also for sale. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Sept. 28 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Heart Island Farm, Hood River. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Sept. 30 — Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge, 1-5 p.m. at One Community Health, 849 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, entertainment and raffle prizes. COVID, flu shots available.
Oct. 1 — Memorial Scholarship Horse Show at the Ft. Dalles Riders’ Arena, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. For inquiries and info contact Vicki Sallee at 541-993-7900 or vasalle@gmail.com.
Oct. 4 — Oregon Historical Society Fieldtrip to downtown Portland. Organized by the Wasco County Historical Society. Registration due Sept. 20. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Ongoing
Thru Aug. 26 — 2 Under 25 Exhibit at The Dalles Art Center. Two artists under the age of 25, with unique styles and approaches to their work, exhibit together.
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — Recovery Café, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange. Lunch served; recovery circle 1-2 p.m. All welcome.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: July 27, Kiwanis social at Sherry Munro’s (no noon meeting). For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
