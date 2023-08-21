What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Aug. 25-26 — Bob: A Life in Five Acts, 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Big Britches Productions, rated PG13. Directed by Joe Garoutte. Tickets: www.bigbritches.org.
Reunions
Aug. 25-26 — HRVHS Class of 1973. Casual meet and greet at Hood River Golf Club at Tabby’s, 4-8 p.m. Friday. All HRVHS classes, family and friends invited to attend. Golf Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Saturday dinner for 1973 classmates only Saturday night, 4-9 p.m. For more info or to RSVP email Mary Lou Perry, om@mowinet.com.
Community events
Aug. 21 — Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Station 1, W. Eighth St., The Dalles. Public may observe and/or listen to meeting virtually using the link or the phone number and access code provided on the district’s website, www.mcfr.org.
Aug. 21 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Aug. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Aug. 22 — Getting Your House in Order, 5 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont, Hood River. Get essential answers and info from experts; tour of facilities and free pre-planning guide. RSVP at 541-386-1000.
Aug. 24 — Getting Your House in Order, noon at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Get essential answers and info from experts; tour of facilities and free pre-planning guide. RSVP at 541-386-1000.
Aug. 24 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at The Gathering — Farmed and Foraged Food, Husum. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Aug. 24 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Cloverdayle; food available for purchase. Free. Hood River Lions collecting used eyeglasses near the May Street entrance to Jackson Park; FISH collecting food items and monetary donations.
Aug. 26 — Share the Bounty Program, 9-10 a.m. at The Dalles Imagination Garden, intersection of Klint Drive and Steelhead Way. Garden produce including fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs discussed, produce shared with attendees.
Aug. 26 — The Dalles Friends of the Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to noon at The Book Barn in the library upper parking lot, 722 Court St. as follows: 9-10 a.m., $3/bag; 10-11 a.m., $2/bag; 11 a.m. to noon, $1/bag. You pick. Supports literacy.
Aug. 26 — End of Summer Campfire, 8:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Enjoy s’mores under the stars.
Aug. 27 — Butch Gehrig Memorial Car Show, 1-5 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Gates open for entry at 11 a.m. No charge; donations accepted to the Butch Gehrig Automotive Scholarship.
Aug. 28 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Aug. 28 — Butch Gehrig Memorial Car Show, 1-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Gates open for entry at 11 a.m. No charge; donations accepted to the Butch Gehrig Automotive Scholarship.
Aug. 31 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Foreverland (Michael Jackson Tribute); food available for purchase. Free. Hood River Lions collecting used eyeglasses near the May Street entrance to Jackson Park; FISH collecting food items and monetary donations.
Sept. 2 — Oregon’s Barlow Trail Rendezvous Day, starting at 7:30 a.m. with the Wamic Rural Protection Fire District breakfast. Quilt show, parade, children’s games, petting zoo, chili cook-off, live music and grass car races throughout the day in Wamic.
Sept. 8-10 — Huckleberry Festival in White Salmon. Details to come. Volunteers needed; email Miriam Knowles (mrno@gorge.net) if you can lend a hand.
Sept. 14-16 — Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Columbia Gorge Community College Community Education facilitating; includes three plays, two nights lodging on the Southern Oregon University campus, two lectures and a backstage tour. Limited space. Sign up at cgcc.edu/shakespeare.
Sept. 16 — The Art of Diamonds & Denim. The Dalles Art Center fundraiser; tickets go on sale July 7. Hosted at The Pines 1852 Vineyard, 5450 Mill Creek Road, The Dalles. RSVP at thedallesartcenter.org or 541-296-4759.
Sept. 17 — Harmony in the Vineyard Benefit, 4 p.m. at Stave & Stone, 3827 Fletcher Drive, Hood River. With Aaron Meyer and his band; fundraiser for Aaron’s Music Education Programs. Tickets at www.aaronmeyer.com/product/stave-stone-harmony-sept-2023.
Sept. 17 — El Grito: Celebrating Our Heritage, 4-8 p.m. at Rheingarten Park, White Salmon. Free entry, live music by La Misteriosa Banda 360, free food by Tacos Pepe and Rosa’s Churros, kids activities and com-munity resources. Family friendly.
Sept. 22-23 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at the Old Fire Station, 704 Centerville Highway, and the community center. Food and beverages also for sale. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Sept. 30 — Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge, 1-5 p.m. at One Community Health, 849 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, entertainment and raffle prizes. COVID, flu shots available.
Ongoing
Thru Aug. 26 — 2 Under 25 Exhibit at The Dalles Art Center. Two artists under the age of 25, with unique styles and approaches to their work, exhibit together.
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — Recovery Café, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange. Lunch served; recovery circle 1-2 p.m. All welcome.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: July 27, Kiwanis social at Sherry Munro’s (no noon meeting). For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (through Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
