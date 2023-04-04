HOOD RIVER — Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum, 1600 Air Museum Road, hosts author Crista Worthy for a special presentation during its monthly Second Saturday event on April 8.
At 2 p.m., Worthy will talk about the making of Idaho’s legendary backcountry airstrips and other aviation anecdotes featured in her Images of America book “Idaho Aviation.”
WAAAM recently finished the restoration on the Travel Air 4D biplane that was originally owned by the State of Idaho and helped establish these early airports.
“Since the dawn of aviation, Idahoans have employed aircraft to carry people, groceries, mail, freight and livestock over inhospitable terrain,” said a WAAAM press release. “Idaho’s airstrips are the stuff of dreams, offering pilots, anglers, hikers, and river rafters access to deep wilderness less than an hour from the city. Aerial firefighting was born — and is based — in Idaho.”
In her presentation, Worthy will explain why Idaho is one of the country’s most aviation-friendly states and how government officials, private landowners, and volunteers worked together to create and then preserve an infrastructure of big-city, small-town, and backcountry airstrips that are the envy of pilots worldwide.
Worthy has been flying around the United States with her pilot/husband, Fred, and their children since 1995, and writing about fun places to fly since 2006, said the press release. She has single-engine land and sea ratings. Her favorite places to explore are the backcountry strips of Idaho and Utah’s red rock country. She currently lives in Idaho and serves as editor of The Flyline, the monthly publication of the Idaho Aviation Association.
WAAAM is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum’s mission is to collect, restore, preserve and exhibit airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century.
For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org, call 541-308-1600 or email info@waaamuseum.org.
