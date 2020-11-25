Columbia River Gorge residents and travelers are invited to a virtual public for the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project hearing on Dec. 3, 2020 .
Port of Hood River staff will give a short presentation on the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement and take verbal comments from the public.
A link to join the virtual public hearing is posted on the Port of Hood River’s website. Limited in-person seating will be available to view the meeting and make verbal comments. In-person accommodations are by appointment only due to social distancing constraints, and those wishing to make an appointment need to call the Port at 541-961-9517.
The Port of Hood River released the Supplemental Draft EIS for the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project on Nov. 20, 2020.
The Supplemental Draft EIS is available online at http://bit.ly/HoodRiverBridge. Local libraries also have copies available for viewing and digital or printed copies can be requested from the Port of Hood River by calling 541-961-9517.
Columbia River Gorge residents and travelers are invited to review and give feedback on the document now through Jan. 4, 2021.
Public comments will be carefully reviewed and responded to in the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), anticipated to be complete in Summer 2021, according to the Port of Hood River.
Public comments on the Supplemental Draft EIS will be accepted until Jan. 4, 2021 and don’t have to be made at the meeting. Comments may be submitted via email at newbridge@portofhoodriver.com (please put “SDEIS public comment” in the subject line of your email), mail to Port of Hood River, Attn: Kevin Greenwood, 1000 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River, OR 97031, over the phone at 833-215-2352, or via an online comment form on the Port’s website, portofhoodriver.com/bridge/bridge-replacement-project/
