THE DALLES — Mezzo-soprano Anna Viemeister and baritone Jeremy Griffin return to The Dalles on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church (10th and Union) to sing some of jazz era greats Cole Porter and George Gershwin songs.
Serious Theater is presenting the concert in association with the Oregon Cultural Foundation Fred W. Fields Fund.
Admission is free and donations will be accepted to help continue the Serious Theater concert/recital series at Zion Lutheran Church.
“With more than 1,500 songs to his credit for Broadway, movies, and television, all characterized by their witty, urbane lyrics, Cole Porter (1891-1964) is described as almost inhumanly prolific,” said a press release. “His most popular songs you will hear include ‘Don’t Fence Me In,’ ‘Love for Sale,’ ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin,’ ‘Night and Day,’ and others.”
The press release continues, “George and Ira Gershwin will always be remembered as the songwriting team whose voice was synonymous with the sounds and style of the Jazz Age. From 1924 until George’s death in 1937, the brothers wrote almost exclusively with each other, composing over two dozen scores for Broadway and Hollywood. ‘Someone to Watch Over Me,’ ‘They Can’t Take That Away from Me,’ ‘Summertime,’ ‘I Got Rhythm’ and ‘Embraceable You’ are some of the favorites we present.”
Viemeister and Griffin team up with local musicians, pianist Garry Estep, bassist Paul Viemeister and drummer Rick Cowart to provide an afternoon of entertainment.
